Women's Euro 2022 - Iceland v France Date: Monday, 18 July Venue: New York Stadium, Rotherham Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: BBC Two and live text coverage on the BBC Sport website

Iceland are at full strength for their crucial Group D finale with already-qualified France in Rotherham.

The Nordic side need to win to be sure of a quarter-final against Sweden, but a draw could be enough depending on the result of Italy's game with Belgium.

Iceland defender Glodis Perla Viggosdottir said they will try not to worry about the result in Manchester.

"This is not something that we focus on until maybe in the very end if we will then need to take some risk," she said.

"But until then we go into this game with our gameplan, which is to win."

If both games end in a draw, Iceland will go through. A defeat would even be enough if the other game finishes 0-0.

The temperature could be about 34C at kick-off at New York Stadium.

Bayern Munich's Viggosdottir said: "This is maybe not something that really suits us. But at the same time, when the game starts and the adrenaline is rushing you don't really pay attention to it. We mostly have to think about it in preparation and hydrate well before the game."

France have already sealed top spot and will face the Netherlands in Rotherham next Saturday.

But they will be without star striker Marie-Antoinette Katoto, whose tournament is over because of a knee injury.

France defender Griedge Mbock Bathy said: "It's an event that touched us all. Marie is a player of the group, we have built strong ties with her. She is a decisive striker who makes us feel good."