Last updated on .From the section Irish

Conor Tourish wrestles for possession with Jamie McGonigle

Derry City moved back into second place in the League of Ireland with a 2-1 win over Finn Harps in Ballybofey.

Rob Jones had headed the home side in front just after half an hour.

Derry new boy Ryan Graydon restored parity however with ten minutes remaining to set up a dramatic finish.

Deep into injury time James Akintunde then netted the winner for the in-form Candystripes, scoring a goal at the back post as they secured their third straight league victory.

More to follow.