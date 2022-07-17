Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Davies was on loan at Sheffield United from Liverpool last season

Rangers have agreed a £4m deal to sign defender Ben Davies from Liverpool.

Davies joined Liverpool from Preston for an initial £500,000 in February 2021 when the club were experiencing an injury crisis at centre-back.

He has not made a first-team appearance for the Reds and spent last season on loan at Sheffield United.

The deal for Davies comes after Rangers accepted an offer from Ajax for Calvin Bassey, with the Nigeria defender poised to move for in excess of £20m.