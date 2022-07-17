Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forest

Aguilera has three caps for Costa Rica

Nottingham Forest have signed Costa Rica international midfielder Brandon Aguilera on a four-year contract.

Forest say the 19-year-old, who joins from Costa Rican side Alajuelense, will go back to his homeland to complete a six-month loan with Guanacasteca before joining them.

Aguilera made his Costa Rica debut in March and has three caps.

"It's a dream come true for me to come over to England and be part of this club," he said.

