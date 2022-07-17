Last updated on .From the section Hearts

Lawrence Shankland scored 40 goals in 74 appearances for Dundee United

Heart of Midlothian are close to signing Lawrence Shankland.

The striker moved to Beerschot from Dundee United last year and scored five goals in 26 games as they were relegated from Belgium's top flight.

A fee will be required to complete the deal for the 26-year-old, who has netted once in four Scotland appearances.

This summer, Hearts boss Robbie Neilson has recruited Alan Forrest, Jorge Grant, Lewis Neilson and Kye Rowles.

And Alex Cochrane has returned to Tynecastle after being on loan from Brighton last term.