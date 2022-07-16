Last updated on .From the section Football

Bale keen to 'grow game around the world'

Gareth Bale made his Major League Soccer (MLS) debut as a 72nd minute substitute for Los Angeles FC in a 2-1 win at Nashville SC.

The Wales forward impressed with his first touch, making a backheel pass five minutes after replacing goalscorer Cristian Arango.

Bale, who turned 33 on Saturday, also won a freekick.

The ex-Real Madrid forward has signed for LAFC on a free transfer, with an option to stay for the 2024 season.

Bale has dismissed the notion he has only joined the MLS side in order to be fit for Wales at the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

"I haven't come here just to be here for six or 12 months, I've come here to try to be here as long as possible," he said on signing for the California club earlier this month.

"I want to try to leave my mark on this team, and being here gives me the best possible chance to make it to the Euros and maybe one more. I feel like I'm here to play a big part."

Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini also made his debut in the game for LAFC who top the MLS Western Conference.

Their next games is at Kansas on Sunday, 24 July before a home game with Seattle on Saturday, 30 July.