Zeno Ibsen Rossi made his Bournemouth debut in a 5-0 Carabao Cup win over MK Dons in July 2021

Cambridge United have signed Bournemouth defender Zeno Ibsen Rossi for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old has agreed a three-year contract with the League One club and is their fourth summer signing.

Rossi made seven appearances for the Cherries last season in league and cup, plus four during a loan spell with Scottish Premiership club Dundee.

"I can't wait to show what I am about and learn and develop with the other players and coaching staff," he said.

"I have heard brilliant things about the club, about the people and about the city. I am really excited to embed myself into that."

Former Brentford and Southampton youth player Rossi previously spent the 2020-21 campaign on loan at Scottish top-flight club Kilmarnock where he played 20 games and scored one goal.

"Zeno is comfortable in possession, has a good range of passing and has many physical qualities to become a strong defender with us," boss Mark Bonner told the U's website. external-link

"He will be determined to play and find a way into the team - as will the other central defenders - and that competition will serve us well throughout the season."

