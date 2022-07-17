Last updated on .From the section Shrewsbury

Elliott Bennett made 48 appearances for Shrewsbury last season, scoring twice

Shrewsbury Town winger Elliott Bennett is to have an operation on an ankle problem.

The 33-year-old, who agreed a new one-year contract last month, has missed their last two pre-season games.

"Elliott's had this nagging ankle since the back end of last season," Shrewsbury manager Steve Cotterill told BBC Radio Shropshire.

"He's seen a couple of specialists, he's had it injected twice and we don't feel as though he's kicked on enough."

Cotterill said Bennett's operation had to be delayed because the surgeon had Covid but added the club are hoping it will not result in a lengthy lay-off.

"It's disappointing really that we've got to this stage, but the last thing now is going to be a wash out (of the ankle) and hopefully that works.

"Maybe there's little fragments of bone that keep pinching him, something like that," he added.

"If it's just a wash out, it might only be two weeks which means he'd still be ready for the season."