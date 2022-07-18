Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Motherwell's most recent European outing was a defeat to Hapoel Beer Sheva in September 2020

Dundee United will meet either Bosnia and Herzegovina's Tuzla City or Dutch side AZ in the third qualifying round of the Europa Conference League.

Motherwell will take on Czechs Sparta Prague or Norway's Viking if they get past Sligo Rovers.

Graham Alexander's men face the Irish side at Fir Park on Thursday, with the return seven days later.

The third qualifying round will be played over 4 and 11 August.

Motherwell would be at away first if they progress and United are at home for the first leg. Both Scottish sides were unseeded for the draw in Nyon, Switzerland.

The play-off round draw will take place on 1 August and those matches will be on 18 and 25 August.

Motherwell reached the Europa League third qualifying round in 2020-21, losing 3-0 to Israeli side Hapoel Beer Sheva in a one-off tie, while United, fourth in the Premiership last term, are returning to Europe for the first time in 10 years.