Heading ban for under-12s in England to be trialled by Football Association

A boy heading a football
The trial will come in for the 2022-23 season in England

A ban on heading by players in matches at under-12 level is to be trialled by the Football Association.

It follows research suggesting former footballers are more likely to die from brain disease than other people.

The FA has been granted approval from the International Football Association Board to introduce the trial in England from the start of the 2022-23 season.

It will be co-ordinated with the county FA network, leagues, clubs and schools throughout the country.

"Should the trial be a success, the aim is to then remove deliberate heading from all football matches at U12 level and below from the 2023-24 season," an FA statement said.

Former West Bromwich Albion striker Jeff Astle and members of the 1966 England World Cup squad, including Jack Charlton and Nobby Stiles, have died after suffering from brain functioning diseases believed to be linked closely to heading footballs.

Sir Bobby Charlton, who won the World Cup and played for Manchester United, has been diagnosed with dementia.

Research into football and head trauma has shown professional footballers are three and a half times more likely to die from dementia than people of the same age range in the general population.

Children aged 11 and under are no longer taught to head footballs during training in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, while FA guidelines for coaches also put limits on how much heading older children should do.

Last year new guidelines recommended professional footballers in England should be limited to 10 "higher force headers" a week in training.

"The FA will continue to explore further ideas, in consultation with stakeholders in the game, to reduce heading in youth football without fundamentally changing the fabric of the game," Monday's statement from English football's governing body added.

Astle's daughter Dawn, the project lead for neurodegenerative diseases in football at the Professional Footballers' Association, welcomed the trial.

"We want all our children to enjoy their football, but they must be able to play safely," she said.

"The proposed new trial to extend the heading guidelines already in place for training to matches is a logical and sensible step.

"Football has a duty of care to continue to mitigate against the risks of heading a ball. This obligation includes youth football but also applies to care of players in the elite professional game.

"Going into the 2022-23 season, all professional clubs must incorporate the appropriate heading guidelines into their training regimes. Their responsibility extends to their youth, women's and men's teams."

Comments

Join the conversation

139 comments

  • Comment posted by otiger, today at 14:23

    Completely agree with this. It's not safety gone mad - it's safety preventing us from going mad.

    • Reply posted by Rumidge, today at 14:33

      Rumidge replied:
      'ref! that was headball!'

  • Comment posted by Be-Anchor five, today at 14:23

    Maybe this will help develop technical ability and control at an early age?
    When I was a kid, the coach’s mantra was don’t let the ball drop / touch the ground following a goal kick or long punt upfield by the goalie. Usually that involved heading it.
    Maybe stopping the ball touching the ground will improve foot skills if not allowed to head it?

    • Reply posted by Mr and Mrs Banks, today at 14:45

      Mr and Mrs Banks replied:
      Not many premier league teams head the ball much anymore anyway. The good ones don’t at least.

  • Comment posted by Blessed are the Cheesemakers, today at 14:21

    Genuine question - at what point will they know whether this is working or not?

    • Reply posted by Nick, today at 14:24

      Nick replied:
      when they stop heading, they will know dementia is reduced

      we know this as footballers have a significantly higher rate of dementia compared to none footballers

  • Comment posted by Paul - Stourbridge, today at 14:27

    The modern ball nowadays is very different from the ones used by Astle, Stiles etc, its much lighter, does not retain water like the old case balls. I must admit heading is part of he game

    • Reply posted by Bodie, today at 14:45

      Bodie replied:
      Tackling will be banned next as it leads to arthritis

  • Comment posted by thedegenerate, today at 14:29

    Good move. Repeated vibration trauma to the brain causes CTE (see movie: Concussion).

    On a footballing side, it will encourage kids to play the ball on the ground rather than lumping it forward!

    • Reply posted by Lol Lollington, today at 14:39

      Lol Lollington replied:
      Will they also ban corners because they'll be utterly pointless if you can't head the ball.

  • Comment posted by GD77, today at 14:27

    A progressive move from the health an safety point of view but the unintended consequence of this will be an even greater emphasis on skill over physicality, which can only be a good thing.

    • Reply posted by superal1966, today at 14:29

      superal1966 replied:
      I am not disagreeing with the move, but the unintended consequence will be that we will be severely disadvantaged when defending or attacking corners and free kicks.

  • Comment posted by taylor01pe, today at 14:28

    Studies prove that heading a ball causes damage to the brain. This is especially true for younger developing heads as well as for mature adults who have headed the ball repeatedly over longer periods. At some point the rules of the game will have to change - why do we need another decade of trials and consultation to get to where we know we're going? Change now - football, boxing, rugby and others

    • Reply posted by unknownname, today at 14:38

      unknownname replied:
      Studies do not prove it, they suggest it may be a contributory factor, at best. So lets not get carried away with what is a fact and what is not.

  • Comment posted by Nick, today at 14:21

    good move, studies have proven heading can cause dementia.

    • Reply posted by Lol Lollington, today at 14:38

      Lol Lollington replied:
      And 95% of people who have dementia have never headed a ball in their life

  • Comment posted by DeathOnSunday, today at 14:20

    A step in the right direction.

    • Reply posted by Lol Lollington, today at 14:38

      Lol Lollington replied:
      The right direction of making football obsolete?

  • Comment posted by RivalFan, today at 14:35

    I would have thought that using a different, lightweight football up to that age made more sense.

    • Reply posted by U18098468, today at 14:38

      U18098468 replied:
      Use a balloon 🎈

  • Comment posted by morphman, today at 14:32

    Bit of perspective. When Charlton and Styles were heading the ball, it was a hard leather ball, that when wet, was really, really heavy.
    These days, they are synthetic and much, much more lighter.
    Amazingly though, not many boxers get dementia, even though they get pounded on the head each fight.

    • Reply posted by Gate49, today at 14:36

      Gate49 replied:
      Boxers?
      Yes they do.

  • Comment posted by teamspirit, today at 14:22

    So how long do you wait, after the trial, to see if it has made a difference ?

    • Reply posted by Nick, today at 14:25

      Nick replied:
      when they stop heading, they will know dementia is reduced

      we know this as footballers have a significantly higher rate of dementia compared to none footballers

  • Comment posted by ScottishNOTbritish, today at 14:43

    It's good to know our future is in safe hands.
    People are literally made from glass these days.
    They are offended by everything. They are offended at the fact they were born, and now we can add heading the ball to the 'wrapped in cotton wool' generation. Thank you Millennials & Generation Z! Let's hope there's never a war. We'll be crushed while you do a risk assessment. No skool 🙄 it's too hot.

  • Comment posted by nelsonsclaret, today at 14:40

    This is like the BBCs dream article nanny state garbage. My heart goes out to the poor unfortunate individuals who DO get dementia but what about the proportion of people who DONT. Why do most things like this seem like an attempt to appease a few while taking away things for the majority. Everything’s so safe these days. And for the record if my son gets into footie I’d love him to head footballs

    • Reply posted by Gate49, today at 14:42

      Gate49 replied:
      Really? You want to INCREASE the chances of your son getting dementia?

  • Comment posted by BKDavis, today at 14:34

    Im unlucky enough to have a family member who played football for a local team for many years. He has dementia at 51 and it's a heartbreaking thing to see. For me the link is proven as more and sports people go public with their diagnosis. Stuff the game; evolve it or the kids on the local park will go the same way. As for heading it properly, just look at the professional footballers who have it!

  • Comment posted by Gate49, today at 14:34

    This debate is mirroring the "smoking doesn't cause cancer" debate of the 60's and 70's.
    The over riding weight of evidence leaves no doubt that repeatedly heading a football, or any other repeated trauma to the head leads to major issues such as dementia in later life.
    It may will annoy a certain group of people, but for our sportsman's health, and not just in football, take this issue seriously.

  • Comment posted by Peace be with you, today at 14:42

    Shaolin monks practice smashing their heads against sandbags from the age of about eight. This thickens the skull and protects them from injuries when they are older. As far as I know they suffer no ill effects. However, a skull that has not been trained from a young age, nay break and damage easily. Are we mad? Of course we are.

    • Reply posted by U18098468, today at 14:45

      U18098468 replied:
      The FA aren't trying to protect players skulls, just the soft tissue inside the skull. No amount of bashing your head against a sand bag is going to strengthen that

  • Comment posted by keulie, today at 14:40

    Having always been a truly lousy header of the ball, but lifelong devotee and player of football I can't really see the problem with an outright ban.
    Head the ball. Foul, free kick.

  • Comment posted by StokeOnTheWater, today at 14:44

    Lets be ultra safe then and just ban all sports. All contact sports because you might get dementia, all motor sport cos you might crash, all water sports cos you might drown, all ball sports cos you might lose an eye and as for darts, ban it now cos it has a pointy end. How many people in the world play football and how many get dementia ? Come on, perspective please.

  • Comment posted by mousaka, today at 14:41

    Is heading a football more dangerous than u-12`s having the freedom to access 24/7 rolling news !!!???....you decide ....

