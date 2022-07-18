Last updated on .From the section Charlton

Jack Payne scored 17 goals over the last two seasons at Swindon Town

Charlton Athletic have signed former Swindon Town midfielder Jack Payne on a two-year contract.

The 27-year-old rejected the offer of a new deal at the County Ground, having helped the Robins make the League Two play-off semi-finals last season.

The former Southend and Huddersfield Town player joined Swindon from Lincoln City two years ago and scored 17 goals in 88 appearances in all competitions.

He is the sixth new player to join the League One club this summer.

Payne links up at Charlton with former Swindon boss Ben Garner, who has also signed Mandela Egbo and Joe Wollacott from his old club since taking over at the Valley this summer.

"I played some of my best football under him [Garner] and I am just looking to recreate that here," Payne told the club website

Garner added: "It was important to add further creativity to our squad and we have done that successfully with the addition of Jack.

"He has fantastic technical ability and vision, allowing him to both score and create goals."

