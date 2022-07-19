Close menu
Scottish League Cup
Cove RangersCove Rangers2Kelty HeartsKelty Hearts3

Cove Rangers v Kelty Hearts

From the section Scottish League Cup

Line-ups

Cove Rangers

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 23Gourlay
  • 2Logan
  • 6Neill
  • 26ReynoldsBooked at 48mins
  • 3Towler
  • 16VigursBooked at 82mins
  • 4ScullyBooked at 63mins
  • 11McIntoshSubstituted forLeitchat 77'minutes
  • 24FyvieBooked at 60mins
  • 9Megginson
  • 7McDonaghSubstituted forMcAllisterat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1McKenzie
  • 5Ross
  • 13McAllister
  • 19Thomas
  • 20Leitch

Kelty Hearts

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Jamieson
  • 14Philp
  • 6Forster
  • 5Martin
  • 3Peggie
  • 12Tidser
  • 22Agyeman
  • 10Barjonas
  • 16McNab
  • 7CardleSubstituted forReillyat 77'minutes
  • 9AustinSubstituted forOwensat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Reilly
  • 15Hill
  • 18Owens
  • 19Barbour
  • 20Campbell
Referee:
Duncan Williams
Attendance:
486

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Cove Rangers 2, Kelty Hearts 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Cove Rangers 2, Kelty Hearts 3.

  3. Post update

    Lewis Martin (Kelty Hearts) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Mark Reynolds (Cove Rangers).

  5. Post update

    Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Reis Peggie.

  6. Post update

    Robbie McNab (Kelty Hearts) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Connor Scully (Cove Rangers).

  8. Post update

    Jordon Forster (Kelty Hearts) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Rory McAllister (Cove Rangers).

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Cove Rangers 2, Kelty Hearts 3. Robbie Leitch (Cove Rangers) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Fraser Fyvie.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Kelty Hearts. Lewis Owens replaces Nathan Austin because of an injury.

  12. Booking

    Iain Vigurs (Cove Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Nathan Austin (Kelty Hearts) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Iain Vigurs (Cove Rangers).

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Cove Rangers. Robbie Leitch replaces Leighton McIntosh.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Kelty Hearts. Thomas Reilly replaces Joe Cardle.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Jamie Barjonas (Kelty Hearts).

  18. Post update

    Fraser Fyvie (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) header from the left side of the box misses to the right.

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Cove Rangers 1, Kelty Hearts 3. Nathan Austin (Kelty Hearts) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Joe Cardle.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Aberdeen33009099
2Raith Rovers31207165
3Stirling311137-45
4Dumbarton411234-14
5Peterhead3003010-100

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle32105238
2Kilmarnock32107257
3Stenhousemuir32016246
4Montrose310247-33
5Fraserburgh4004312-90

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County32104138
2Dunfermline32017166
3Alloa31115415
4East Fife311145-14
5Buckie Thistle4013413-91

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hibernian32019276
2Falkirk21101015
3Bonnyrigg Rose210135-23
4Clyde310237-43
5Morton201102-21

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath33007169
2Airdrieonians32106157
3St Mirren310223-13
4FC Edinburgh201124-22
5Cowdenbeath300308-80

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Annan Athletic42208359
2Queen of Sth31117525
3St Johnstone31206425
4Ayr31114404
5Elgin3003211-90

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT33007169
2Livingston32016516
3Cove Rangers310256-13
4Kelty Hearts310235-23
5Albion410359-43

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee33008179
2Queen's Park320110556
3Hamilton32018536
4Forfar301239-61
5Stranraer4013615-91
