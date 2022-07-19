Cove Rangers v Kelty Hearts

Match ends, Cove Rangers 2, Kelty Hearts 3.
Line-ups
Cove Rangers
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 23Gourlay
- 2Logan
- 6Neill
- 26ReynoldsBooked at 48mins
- 3Towler
- 16VigursBooked at 82mins
- 4ScullyBooked at 63mins
- 11McIntoshSubstituted forLeitchat 77'minutes
- 24FyvieBooked at 60mins
- 9Megginson
- 7McDonaghSubstituted forMcAllisterat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 1McKenzie
- 5Ross
- 13McAllister
- 19Thomas
- 20Leitch
Kelty Hearts
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Jamieson
- 14Philp
- 6Forster
- 5Martin
- 3Peggie
- 12Tidser
- 22Agyeman
- 10Barjonas
- 16McNab
- 7CardleSubstituted forReillyat 77'minutes
- 9AustinSubstituted forOwensat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Reilly
- 15Hill
- 18Owens
- 19Barbour
- 20Campbell
- Referee:
- Duncan Williams
- Attendance:
- 486
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Cove Rangers 2, Kelty Hearts 3.
Post update
Lewis Martin (Kelty Hearts) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Mark Reynolds (Cove Rangers).
Post update
Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Reis Peggie.
Post update
Robbie McNab (Kelty Hearts) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Connor Scully (Cove Rangers).
Post update
Jordon Forster (Kelty Hearts) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Rory McAllister (Cove Rangers).
Goal!
Goal! Cove Rangers 2, Kelty Hearts 3. Robbie Leitch (Cove Rangers) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Fraser Fyvie.
Substitution
Substitution, Kelty Hearts. Lewis Owens replaces Nathan Austin because of an injury.
Booking
Iain Vigurs (Cove Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Nathan Austin (Kelty Hearts) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Iain Vigurs (Cove Rangers).
Substitution
Substitution, Cove Rangers. Robbie Leitch replaces Leighton McIntosh.
Substitution
Substitution, Kelty Hearts. Thomas Reilly replaces Joe Cardle.
Post update
Foul by Jamie Barjonas (Kelty Hearts).
Post update
Fraser Fyvie (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) header from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Cove Rangers 1, Kelty Hearts 3. Nathan Austin (Kelty Hearts) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Joe Cardle.