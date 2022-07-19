Close menu
Scottish League Cup
Inverness CTInverness Caledonian Thistle19:45AlbionAlbion Rovers
Venue: Caledonian Stadium, Inverness

Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Albion Rovers

Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Aberdeen22004046
2Stirling21103215
3Raith Rovers21107164
4Dumbarton310234-13
5Peterhead3003010-100

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kilmarnock32107257
2Partick Thistle21103215
3Stenhousemuir21014223
4Montrose210145-13
5Fraserburgh3003310-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline32017166
2Alloa21105235
3Ross County21102115
4East Fife201113-21
5Buckie Thistle3012210-81

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hibernian32019276
2Falkirk21101015
3Bonnyrigg Rose210135-23
4Clyde310237-43
5Morton201102-21

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath33007169
2Airdrieonians21104134
3St Mirren21012113
4FC Edinburgh201124-22
5Cowdenbeath300308-80

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Annan Athletic32107258
2Queen of Sth31117525
3Ayr21013303
4St Johnstone20202202
5Elgin200207-70

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT22003126
2Livingston32016516
3Albion31025503
4Cove Rangers21013303
5Kelty Hearts200203-30

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen's Park22009366
2Dundee22006066
3Hamilton32018536
4Forfar200217-60
5Stranraer3003413-90
