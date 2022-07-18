Last updated on .From the section Wimbledon

Josh Davison's goals helped Swindon reach the League Two play-offs last season

AFC Wimbledon have signed Charlton Athletic forward Josh Davison for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old links up with former manager Johnnie Jackson at Plough Lane and has agreed a three-year deal.

He scored six goals in 35 Charlton appearances and also had loan spells at Woking, Forest Green and Swindon Town.

Davison found the net nine times in 21 League Two matches for Swindon while at the club during the second half of last season, featuring in the play-offs.

"He's a young and hungry centre-forward that's capable of scoring goals at Football League level as he's already proved at Swindon Town," Jackson told the Dons website.

"He brings strength, power, pace and enthusiasm to the frontline.

"He has an unbelievable attitude. Josh has a big future ahead of him and he can be a real asset for this football club."

