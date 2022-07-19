Close menu
Scottish League Cup
FC EdinburghFC Edinburgh19:45CowdenbeathCowdenbeath
Venue: Meadowbank Stadium

FC Edinburgh v Cowdenbeath

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Aberdeen33009099
2Raith Rovers31207166
3Stirling311137-45
4Dumbarton411234-14
5Peterhead3003010-100

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle32105238
2Kilmarnock32107257
3Stenhousemuir32016246
4Montrose310247-33
5Fraserburgh4004312-90

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County32104138
2Dunfermline32017166
3Alloa31115415
4East Fife311145-14
5Buckie Thistle4013413-91

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hibernian32019276
2Falkirk21101015
3Bonnyrigg Rose210135-23
4Clyde310237-43
5Morton201102-21

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath33007169
2Airdrieonians32106157
3St Mirren310223-13
4FC Edinburgh201124-22
5Cowdenbeath300308-80

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Annan Athletic422083510
2Queen of Sth31117525
3St Johnstone31206425
4Ayr31114404
5Elgin3003211-90

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT33007169
2Livingston32016516
3Cove Rangers310256-13
4Kelty Hearts310235-23
5Albion410359-43

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee33008179
2Queen's Park320110556
3Hamilton32018536
4Forfar301239-62
5Stranraer4013615-91
