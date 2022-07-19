FC Edinburgh v Cowdenbeath

FC EdinburghFC Edinburgh19:45CowdenbeathCowdenbeath
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Aberdeen
|3
|3
|0
|0
|9
|0
|9
|9
|2
|Raith Rovers
|3
|1
|2
|0
|7
|1
|6
|6
|3
|Stirling
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|7
|-4
|5
|4
|Dumbarton
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|4
|-1
|4
|5
|Peterhead
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|10
|-10
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Partick Thistle
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|2
|3
|8
|2
|Kilmarnock
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|2
|5
|7
|3
|Stenhousemuir
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|2
|4
|6
|4
|Montrose
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|7
|-3
|3
|5
|Fraserburgh
|4
|0
|0
|4
|3
|12
|-9
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Ross County
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|1
|3
|8
|2
|Dunfermline
|3
|2
|0
|1
|7
|1
|6
|6
|3
|Alloa
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|4
|1
|5
|4
|East Fife
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|5
|-1
|4
|5
|Buckie Thistle
|4
|0
|1
|3
|4
|13
|-9
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Hibernian
|3
|2
|0
|1
|9
|2
|7
|6
|2
|Falkirk
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|5
|3
|Bonnyrigg Rose
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|5
|-2
|3
|4
|Clyde
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|7
|-4
|3
|5
|Morton
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Arbroath
|3
|3
|0
|0
|7
|1
|6
|9
|2
|Airdrieonians
|3
|2
|1
|0
|6
|1
|5
|7
|3
|St Mirren
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3
|-1
|3
|4
|FC Edinburgh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|2
|5
|Cowdenbeath
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|8
|-8
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Annan Athletic
|4
|2
|2
|0
|8
|3
|5
|10
|2
|Queen of Sth
|3
|1
|1
|1
|7
|5
|2
|5
|3
|St Johnstone
|3
|1
|2
|0
|6
|4
|2
|5
|4
|Ayr
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|4
|0
|4
|5
|Elgin
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|11
|-9
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Inverness CT
|3
|3
|0
|0
|7
|1
|6
|9
|2
|Livingston
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|5
|1
|6
|3
|Cove Rangers
|3
|1
|0
|2
|5
|6
|-1
|3
|4
|Kelty Hearts
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|5
|-2
|3
|5
|Albion
|4
|1
|0
|3
|5
|9
|-4
|3
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dundee
|3
|3
|0
|0
|8
|1
|7
|9
|2
|Queen's Park
|3
|2
|0
|1
|10
|5
|5
|6
|3
|Hamilton
|3
|2
|0
|1
|8
|5
|3
|6
|4
|Forfar
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3
|9
|-6
|2
|5
|Stranraer
|4
|0
|1
|3
|6
|15
|-9
|1