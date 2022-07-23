Livingston v Kelty Hearts

First Half ends, Livingston 1, Kelty Hearts 0.
Line-ups
Livingston
Formation 4-3-3
- 31Konovalov
- 2Devlin
- 5FitzwaterBooked at 35mins
- 6Obileye
- 11MontañoSubstituted forCancarat 6'minutes
- 22Shinnie
- 24Kelly
- 8Pittman
- 19Nouble
- 9Anderson
- 7Bahamboula
Substitutes
- 3Longridge
- 12Brandon
- 14Mullin
- 18Holt
- 20Bitsindou
- 25Cancar
- 33Omeonga
- 69Maley
Kelty Hearts
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Jamieson
- 14Philp
- 2Cameron
- 15Hill
- 3Peggie
- 10Barjonas
- 12Tidser
- 16McNabSubstituted forReillyat 21'minutes
- 7Cardle
- 22Agyeman
- 9AustinSubstituted forDohertyat 25'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Reilly
- 18Sandison
- 19Barbour
- 20Campbell
- 21Owens
- 25Doherty
- Referee:
- Grant Irvine
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away5
Live Text
Half Time
Reis Peggie (Kelty Hearts) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andrew Shinnie (Livingston).
Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Alfredo Agyeman (Kelty Hearts).
Michael Tidser (Kelty Hearts) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joel Nouble (Livingston).
Attempt missed. Jamie Barjonas (Kelty Hearts) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Kelty Hearts. Conceded by Phillip Cancar.
Kyle Doherty (Kelty Hearts) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jack Fitzwater (Livingston).
Attempt saved. Dylan Bahamboula (Livingston) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Jamie Barjonas (Kelty Hearts).
Bruce Anderson (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Thomas Reilly (Kelty Hearts) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andrew Shinnie (Livingston).
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Dougie Hill.
Booking
Jack Fitzwater (Livingston) is shown the yellow card.
Jamie Barjonas (Kelty Hearts) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jack Fitzwater (Livingston).