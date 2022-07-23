Close menu
Scottish League Cup
LivingstonLivingston1Kelty HeartsKelty Hearts0

Livingston v Kelty Hearts

Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Line-ups

Livingston

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Konovalov
  • 2Devlin
  • 5FitzwaterBooked at 35mins
  • 6Obileye
  • 11MontañoSubstituted forCancarat 6'minutes
  • 22Shinnie
  • 24Kelly
  • 8Pittman
  • 19Nouble
  • 9Anderson
  • 7Bahamboula

Substitutes

  • 3Longridge
  • 12Brandon
  • 14Mullin
  • 18Holt
  • 20Bitsindou
  • 25Cancar
  • 33Omeonga
  • 69Maley

Kelty Hearts

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Jamieson
  • 14Philp
  • 2Cameron
  • 15Hill
  • 3Peggie
  • 10Barjonas
  • 12Tidser
  • 16McNabSubstituted forReillyat 21'minutes
  • 7Cardle
  • 22Agyeman
  • 9AustinSubstituted forDohertyat 25'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Reilly
  • 18Sandison
  • 19Barbour
  • 20Campbell
  • 21Owens
  • 25Doherty
Referee:
Grant Irvine

Match Stats

Home TeamLivingstonAway TeamKelty Hearts
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home6
Away1
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home6
Away5

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Livingston 1, Kelty Hearts 0.

  2. Post update

    Reis Peggie (Kelty Hearts) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Andrew Shinnie (Livingston).

  4. Post update

    Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Alfredo Agyeman (Kelty Hearts).

  6. Post update

    Michael Tidser (Kelty Hearts) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Joel Nouble (Livingston).

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jamie Barjonas (Kelty Hearts) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Kelty Hearts. Conceded by Phillip Cancar.

  10. Post update

    Kyle Doherty (Kelty Hearts) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Jack Fitzwater (Livingston).

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Dylan Bahamboula (Livingston) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Jamie Barjonas (Kelty Hearts).

  14. Post update

    Bruce Anderson (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Thomas Reilly (Kelty Hearts) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Andrew Shinnie (Livingston).

  17. Post update

    Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Dougie Hill.

  18. Booking

    Jack Fitzwater (Livingston) is shown the yellow card.

  19. Post update

    Jamie Barjonas (Kelty Hearts) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Jack Fitzwater (Livingston).

Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Aberdeen33009099
2Stirling421147-38
3Raith Rovers31207166
4Dumbarton411234-14
5Peterhead4004011-110

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle431072511
2Kilmarnock431093610
3Stenhousemuir42027436
4Montrose410349-53
5Fraserburgh4004312-90

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County431061511
2Dunfermline43018179
3Alloa41125505
4East Fife411247-34
5Buckie Thistle4013413-91

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk422031210
2Morton42115327
3Hibernian42029546
4Bonnyrigg Rose411258-34
5Clyde410338-53

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath440081712
2Airdrieonians42116247
3St Mirren42024316
4FC Edinburgh411256-15
5Cowdenbeath4004011-110

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Annan Athletic422083510
2St Johnstone42207438
3Queen of Sth41217526
4Ayr411245-14
5Elgin4013211-91

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT431082610
2Livingston43017529
3Cove Rangers411267-14
4Kelty Hearts410336-33
5Albion410359-43

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee44001211112
2Hamilton43019549
3Queen's Park420210646
4Forfar4103411-73
5Stranraer4004416-120
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories