Close menu
Scottish League Cup
ElginElgin City0Queen of SthQueen of the South2

Elgin City v Queen of the South

Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Line-ups

Elgin

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Hoban
  • 2CooperSubstituted forCairnsat 45'minutes
  • 5DolzanskiSubstituted forPires Machadoat 76'minutes
  • 4McHardy
  • 3Anderson
  • 6MacEwan
  • 7MailerBooked at 10minsSubstituted forSopelat 59'minutes
  • 8CameronBooked at 45mins
  • 11AllenSubstituted forMacInnesat 69'minutes
  • 9Hester
  • 10LawrenceBooked at 78mins

Substitutes

  • 12Peters
  • 14Sopel
  • 15Pires Machado
  • 16MacInnes
  • 17Antoniazzi
  • 18Loveland
  • 19Cruickshank
  • 20Cairns
  • 21McHale

Queen of Sth

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Currie
  • 12McKenna
  • 14MorrisonSubstituted forEastat 65'minutes
  • 2McKayBooked at 35mins
  • 3Quitongo
  • 33GibsonSubstituted forCochraneat 65'minutes
  • 15McGrory
  • 11MurrayBooked at 9minsSubstituted forMcMahonat 73'minutes
  • 10Connelly
  • 8ToddSubstituted forMcKechnieat 30'minutes
  • 7PatonSubstituted forGibsonat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5McKay
  • 6Cochrane
  • 13Ritchie
  • 16East
  • 18McKechnie
  • 20Irving
  • 21McMahon
  • 26Muir
  • 27Gibson
Referee:
Steven Kirkland

Match Stats

Home TeamElginAway TeamQueen of Sth
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home8
Away16
Shots on Target
Home4
Away7
Corners
Home3
Away6
Fouls
Home14
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Calvin McGrory (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Brian Cameron (Elgin City).

  3. Booking

    Dylan Lawrence (Elgin City) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Post update

    Calvin McGrory (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Dylan Lawrence (Elgin City).

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Elgin City. Matheus Machado replaces Jake Dolzanski because of an injury.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Queen of the South. Dom McMahon replaces Connor Murray.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Queen of the South. Lewis Gibson replaces Ruari Paton.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Max Currie.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kane Hester (Elgin City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Aidan Sopel (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Elgin City. Kenny MacInnes replaces Fin Allen.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kieran McKechnie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ciaran McKenna (Queen of the South) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Jake Dolzanski.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ruari Paton (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  18. Post update

    Euan East (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Rory MacEwan (Elgin City).

  20. Post update

    Harry Cochrane (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Aberdeen33009099
2Stirling421157-28
3Raith Rovers31207166
4Dumbarton411234-14
5Peterhead4004012-120

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle431093611
2Kilmarnock4310113810
3Stenhousemuir42027616
4Montrose4103511-63
5Fraserburgh4004312-90

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County43101111011
2Dunfermline42118267
3Alloa41216516
4East Fife4112412-84
5Buckie Thistle4013413-91

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk422031210
2Morton42115327
3Hibernian42029546
4Bonnyrigg Rose411258-34
5Clyde410338-53

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath4400101912
2Airdrieonians42116427
3St Mirren42025416
4FC Edinburgh411267-15
5Cowdenbeath4004011-110

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Annan Athletic422083510
2Queen of Sth42119548
3St Johnstone42207438
4Ayr411245-14
5Elgin4004213-110

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT431082610
2Livingston43018539
3Cove Rangers411267-14
4Albion410359-43
5Kelty Hearts410337-43

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee44001321112
2Queen's Park421111657
3Hamilton42119637
4Forfar4103512-73
5Stranraer4004416-120
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories