Scottish League Cup
St JohnstoneSt Johnstone1AyrAyr United0

St Johnstone v Ayr United

Scottish League Cup

Line-ups

St Johnstone

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 12Parish
  • 2Brown
  • 5Cleary
  • 4Considine
  • 14WrightSubstituted forO'Halloranat 45'minutes
  • 18MacPherson
  • 22Hallberg
  • 19Montgomery
  • 23Carey
  • 29Murphy
  • 7May

Substitutes

  • 8Davidson
  • 11O'Halloran
  • 13McGowan
  • 16Mahon
  • 20Sinclair
  • 25Ballantyne
  • 27Kucheriavyi
  • 28Ferguson
  • 33Steven

Ayr

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1McAdams
  • 2Houston
  • 4Musonda
  • 15Kirk
  • 25Ecrepont
  • 10O'Connor
  • 6Murdoch
  • 11Mitchell-Lawson
  • 31Smith
  • 9Akinyemi
  • 23Ashford

Substitutes

  • 5McGinty
  • 8Dempsey
  • 17McAllister
  • 20Hewitt
  • 21Albinson
  • 22McKenzie
  • 26Bilham
  • 28Jeanes
Referee:
Gavin Duncan

Match Stats

Home TeamSt JohnstoneAway TeamAyr
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home5
Away5
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home9
Away3
Fouls
Home2
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Jamie Murphy (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Jayden Mitchell-Lawson (Ayr United).

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Johnstone. Michael O'Halloran replaces Drey Wright because of an injury.

  4. Second Half

    Second Half begins St. Johnstone 1, Ayr United 0.

  5. Half Time

    First Half ends, St. Johnstone 1, Ayr United 0.

  6. Post update

    Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Finn Ecrepont.

  7. Post update

    Jamie Murphy (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Finn Ecrepont (Ayr United).

  9. Post update

    Cameron MacPherson (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Dipo Akinyemi (Ayr United).

  11. Post update

    Cameron MacPherson (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Paul Smith (Ayr United).

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sam Ashford (Ayr United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Paul Smith.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jamie Murphy (St. Johnstone) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Frankie Musonda (Ayr United) header from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Cameron MacPherson.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Graham Carey (St. Johnstone) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

  19. Post update

    Adam Montgomery (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Dipo Akinyemi (Ayr United).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Aberdeen33009099
2Stirling421147-38
3Raith Rovers31207166
4Dumbarton411234-14
5Peterhead4004011-110

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle431072511
2Kilmarnock431093610
3Stenhousemuir42027436
4Montrose410349-53
5Fraserburgh4004312-90

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County431061511
2Dunfermline43018179
3Alloa41125505
4East Fife411247-34
5Buckie Thistle4013413-91

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk422031210
2Morton42115327
3Hibernian42029546
4Bonnyrigg Rose411258-34
5Clyde410338-53

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath440091812
2Airdrieonians42116337
3St Mirren42025326
4FC Edinburgh411257-25
5Cowdenbeath4004011-110

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Annan Athletic422083510
2St Johnstone42207438
3Queen of Sth41217526
4Ayr411245-14
5Elgin4013211-91

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT431082610
2Livingston43017529
3Cove Rangers411267-14
4Kelty Hearts410336-33
5Albion410359-43

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee44001211112
2Hamilton43019549
3Queen's Park420210646
4Forfar4103411-73
5Stranraer4004416-120
