St Johnstone v Ayr United

Jamie Murphy (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Line-ups
St Johnstone
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 12Parish
- 2Brown
- 5Cleary
- 4Considine
- 14WrightSubstituted forO'Halloranat 45'minutes
- 18MacPherson
- 22Hallberg
- 19Montgomery
- 23Carey
- 29Murphy
- 7May
Substitutes
- 8Davidson
- 11O'Halloran
- 13McGowan
- 16Mahon
- 20Sinclair
- 25Ballantyne
- 27Kucheriavyi
- 28Ferguson
- 33Steven
Ayr
Formation 4-3-3
- 1McAdams
- 2Houston
- 4Musonda
- 15Kirk
- 25Ecrepont
- 10O'Connor
- 6Murdoch
- 11Mitchell-Lawson
- 31Smith
- 9Akinyemi
- 23Ashford
Substitutes
- 5McGinty
- 8Dempsey
- 17McAllister
- 20Hewitt
- 21Albinson
- 22McKenzie
- 26Bilham
- 28Jeanes
- Referee:
- Gavin Duncan
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home9
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Jayden Mitchell-Lawson (Ayr United).
Substitution
Substitution, St. Johnstone. Michael O'Halloran replaces Drey Wright because of an injury.
Second Half
Second Half begins St. Johnstone 1, Ayr United 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, St. Johnstone 1, Ayr United 0.
Post update
Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Finn Ecrepont.
Post update
Jamie Murphy (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Finn Ecrepont (Ayr United).
Post update
Cameron MacPherson (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Dipo Akinyemi (Ayr United).
Post update
Cameron MacPherson (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Paul Smith (Ayr United).
Post update
Attempt saved. Sam Ashford (Ayr United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Paul Smith.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jamie Murphy (St. Johnstone) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt missed. Frankie Musonda (Ayr United) header from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Cameron MacPherson.
Post update
Attempt missed. Graham Carey (St. Johnstone) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Post update
Adam Montgomery (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Dipo Akinyemi (Ayr United).