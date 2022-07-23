Close menu
Scottish League Cup
DunfermlineDunfermline1AlloaAlloa Athletic0

Dunfermline Athletic v Alloa Athletic

Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Line-ups

Dunfermline

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Mehmet
  • 2Comrie
  • 4Benedictus
  • 12Breen
  • 3Edwards
  • 26Todd
  • 5Hamilton
  • 18Allan
  • 7O'Hara
  • 14McCann
  • 9Wighton

Substitutes

  • 6MacDonald
  • 8Chalmers
  • 10Todorov
  • 19Fenton
  • 20Little
  • 24Rennie
  • 25Beagley
  • 27Young
  • 28Tod

Alloa

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 1Hogarth
  • 2Taggart
  • 14Stanger
  • 5Graham
  • 3Church
  • 7Cawley
  • 11Miller
  • 15MacIver
  • 12Scougall
  • 18Sammon
  • 10Rodden

Substitutes

  • 8Robertson
  • 16King
  • 17Khyyam
  • 19Buchanan
  • 21Burt
  • 22McLaren
  • 24Suleyman
Referee:
Scott Lambie

Match Stats

Home TeamDunfermlineAway TeamAlloa
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home6
Away2
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home6
Away5

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Dunfermline Athletic 1, Alloa Athletic 0.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Lewis McCann (Dunfermline Athletic).

  3. Post update

    Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lewis McCann (Dunfermline Athletic) header from very close range is too high.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Jay Hogarth.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lewis McCann (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  7. Post update

    Craig Wighton (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic).

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Chris Hamilton.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Kyle Benedictus (Dunfermline Athletic).

  12. Post update

    Bradley Rodden (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Craig Wighton (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Lewis McCann (Dunfermline Athletic).

  15. Post update

    Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lewis McCann (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  17. Post update

    Chris Hamilton (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Ross MacIver (Alloa Athletic).

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ross MacIver (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  20. Post update

    Kevin O'Hara (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Aberdeen33009099
2Stirling421147-38
3Raith Rovers31207166
4Dumbarton411234-14
5Peterhead4004011-110

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle431072511
2Kilmarnock431093610
3Stenhousemuir42027436
4Montrose410349-53
5Fraserburgh4004312-90

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County431061511
2Dunfermline43018179
3Alloa41125505
4East Fife411247-34
5Buckie Thistle4013413-91

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk422031210
2Morton42115327
3Hibernian42029546
4Bonnyrigg Rose411258-34
5Clyde410338-53

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath440081712
2Airdrieonians42116247
3St Mirren42024316
4FC Edinburgh411256-15
5Cowdenbeath4004011-110

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Annan Athletic422083510
2St Johnstone42207438
3Queen of Sth41217526
4Ayr411245-14
5Elgin4013211-91

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT431082610
2Livingston43017529
3Cove Rangers411267-14
4Kelty Hearts410336-33
5Albion410359-43

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee44001211112
2Hamilton43019549
3Queen's Park420210646
4Forfar4103411-73
5Stranraer4004416-120
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories