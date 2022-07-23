Dunfermline Athletic v Alloa Athletic

First Half ends, Dunfermline Athletic 1, Alloa Athletic 0.
Dunfermline
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Mehmet
- 2Comrie
- 4Benedictus
- 12Breen
- 3Edwards
- 26Todd
- 5Hamilton
- 18Allan
- 7O'Hara
- 14McCann
- 9Wighton
Substitutes
- 6MacDonald
- 8Chalmers
- 10Todorov
- 19Fenton
- 20Little
- 24Rennie
- 25Beagley
- 27Young
- 28Tod
Alloa
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 1Hogarth
- 2Taggart
- 14Stanger
- 5Graham
- 3Church
- 7Cawley
- 11Miller
- 15MacIver
- 12Scougall
- 18Sammon
- 10Rodden
Substitutes
- 8Robertson
- 16King
- 17Khyyam
- 19Buchanan
- 21Burt
- 22McLaren
- 24Suleyman
- Referee:
- Scott Lambie
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away5
Foul by Lewis McCann (Dunfermline Athletic).
Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Lewis McCann (Dunfermline Athletic) header from very close range is too high.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Jay Hogarth.
Attempt saved. Lewis McCann (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Craig Wighton (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic).
Attempt saved. Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Chris Hamilton.
Foul by Kyle Benedictus (Dunfermline Athletic).
Bradley Rodden (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Craig Wighton (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Lewis McCann (Dunfermline Athletic).
Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Lewis McCann (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Chris Hamilton (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ross MacIver (Alloa Athletic).
Attempt saved. Ross MacIver (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Kevin O'Hara (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.