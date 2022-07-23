Arbroath v Airdrieonians

Attempt saved. Salim Kouider-Aïssa (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Line-ups
Arbroath
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Gaston
- 2Thomson
- 4Little
- 5O'BrienSubstituted forFosuat 67'minutes
- 3HamiltonBooked at 27mins
- 12StewartSubstituted forCraigenat 66'minutes
- 7GoldSubstituted forat 83'minutes
- 6Low
- 11LinnSubstituted forPatersonat 74'minutes
- 8McKennaSubstituted forJacobsat 67'minutes
- 16ShanksSubstituted forHilsonat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Hilson
- 10Jacobs
- 14Paterson
- 15Donnelly
- 21Gill
- 27Fosu
- 28Craigen
Airdrieonians
Formation 3-4-3
- 18Hutton
- 16Watson
- 4McCabe
- 6Fordyce
- 20GibsonSubstituted forGunnat 67'minutes
- 10Frizzell
- 17Devenny
- 19Deveney
- 23McGillSubstituted forKouider-Aïssaat 55'minutes
- 9Gallagher
- 11Smith
Substitutes
- 1Rae
- 7Kouider-Aïssa
- 21Gunn
- 24Tran
- 25Spalding
- Referee:
- David Dickinson
- Attendance:
- 1,170
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home13
- Away5
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Dale Hilson (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Craig Watson (Airdrieonians).
Post update
David Gold went off injured after Arbroath had used all subs.
Post update
Attempt missed. Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by David Hutton.
Post update
Attempt saved. Daniel Fosu (Arbroath) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Dylan Paterson replaces Bobby Linn.
Post update
Attempt missed. Adam Frizzell (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Post update
Keaghan Jacobs (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Adam Frizzell (Airdrieonians).
Post update
Foul by Jason Thomson (Arbroath).
Post update
Kyan Gunn (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by David Gold.
Substitution
Substitution, Airdrieonians. Kyan Gunn replaces Cole Gibson.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Daniel Fosu replaces Thomas O'Brien.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Keaghan Jacobs replaces Michael McKenna.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Dale Hilson replaces Kieran Shanks.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. James Craigen replaces Scott Stewart.
Post update
Foul by Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath).