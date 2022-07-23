St Mirren v FC Edinburgh

Richard Tait (St. Mirren) is shown the yellow card.
Line-ups
St Mirren
Formation 3-5-2
- 27Urminsky
- 31Gallagher
- 4Shaughnessy
- 18Dunne
- 23Strain
- 17BaccusSubstituted forTaylorat 73'minutes
- 16ErhahonSubstituted forReidat 45'minutes
- 6O'Hara
- 2TaitBooked at 83mins
- 7AyungaSubstituted forOlusanyaat 63'minutes
- 25OffordSubstituted forGreiveat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Flynn
- 12Henderson
- 15Reid
- 20Olusanya
- 21Greive
- 22Fraser
- 24Jamieson
- 26Lyness
- 30Taylor
FC Edinburgh
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Ramsbottom
- 3McIntyre
- 17Fontaine
- 16Brydon
- 30Crane
- 2MacDonald
- 23MurraySubstituted forRobertsonat 76'minutes
- 8TappingBooked at 45mins
- 22BrianBooked at 12minsSubstituted forJardineat 45'minutes
- 10Handling
- 9SeeSubstituted forShanleyat 66'minutesBooked at 79mins
Substitutes
- 4Hamilton
- 5Travis
- 6Jardine
- 7Shanley
- 11Robertson
- 14Watson
- 18Reid
- 21Quate
- 33Docherty
- Referee:
- Craig Napier
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away11
Live Text
Foul by Dylan Reid (St. Mirren).
Callum Tapping (FC Edinburgh) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Callum Crane (FC Edinburgh) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Ryan Strain (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Fraser Taylor (St. Mirren) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Callum Tapping.
Attempt blocked. Toyosi Olusanya (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.
Foul by Jack Brydon (FC Edinburgh).
Toyosi Olusanya (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Ryan Shanley (FC Edinburgh) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Ryan Shanley (FC Edinburgh).
Fraser Taylor (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kieran MacDonald (FC Edinburgh).
Ryan Strain (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Fraser Taylor (St. Mirren) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Substitution, FC Edinburgh. John Robertson replaces Innes Murray.
Substitution, St. Mirren. Fraser Taylor replaces Keanu Baccus.
Foul by Jack Brydon (FC Edinburgh).
Alex Greive (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.