Scottish League Cup
St MirrenSt Mirren3FC EdinburghFC Edinburgh1

St Mirren v FC Edinburgh

Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Line-ups

St Mirren

Formation 3-5-2

  • 27Urminsky
  • 31Gallagher
  • 4Shaughnessy
  • 18Dunne
  • 23Strain
  • 17BaccusSubstituted forTaylorat 73'minutes
  • 16ErhahonSubstituted forReidat 45'minutes
  • 6O'Hara
  • 2TaitBooked at 83mins
  • 7AyungaSubstituted forOlusanyaat 63'minutes
  • 25OffordSubstituted forGreiveat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Flynn
  • 12Henderson
  • 15Reid
  • 20Olusanya
  • 21Greive
  • 22Fraser
  • 24Jamieson
  • 26Lyness
  • 30Taylor

FC Edinburgh

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Ramsbottom
  • 3McIntyre
  • 17Fontaine
  • 16Brydon
  • 30Crane
  • 2MacDonald
  • 23MurraySubstituted forRobertsonat 76'minutes
  • 8TappingBooked at 45mins
  • 22BrianBooked at 12minsSubstituted forJardineat 45'minutes
  • 10Handling
  • 9SeeSubstituted forShanleyat 66'minutesBooked at 79mins

Substitutes

  • 4Hamilton
  • 5Travis
  • 6Jardine
  • 7Shanley
  • 11Robertson
  • 14Watson
  • 18Reid
  • 21Quate
  • 33Docherty
Referee:
Craig Napier

Match Stats

Home TeamSt MirrenAway TeamFC Edinburgh
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home19
Away3
Shots on Target
Home9
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away0
Fouls
Home6
Away11

Live Text

  1. Booking

    Richard Tait (St. Mirren) is shown the yellow card.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Dylan Reid (St. Mirren).

  3. Post update

    Callum Tapping (FC Edinburgh) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Callum Crane (FC Edinburgh) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ryan Strain (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Fraser Taylor (St. Mirren) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  7. Post update

    Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Callum Tapping.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Toyosi Olusanya (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Jack Brydon (FC Edinburgh).

  10. Post update

    Toyosi Olusanya (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Booking

    Ryan Shanley (FC Edinburgh) is shown the yellow card.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Shanley (FC Edinburgh).

  13. Post update

    Fraser Taylor (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Kieran MacDonald (FC Edinburgh).

  15. Post update

    Ryan Strain (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Fraser Taylor (St. Mirren) header from the centre of the box is too high.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Edinburgh. John Robertson replaces Innes Murray.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Mirren. Fraser Taylor replaces Keanu Baccus.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Jack Brydon (FC Edinburgh).

  20. Post update

    Alex Greive (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Aberdeen33009099
2Stirling421157-28
3Raith Rovers31207166
4Dumbarton411234-14
5Peterhead4004012-120

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle431093611
2Kilmarnock4310113810
3Stenhousemuir42027616
4Montrose4103511-63
5Fraserburgh4004312-90

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County43101111011
2Dunfermline42118267
3Alloa41216516
4East Fife4112412-84
5Buckie Thistle4013413-91

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk422031210
2Morton42115327
3Hibernian42029546
4Bonnyrigg Rose411258-34
5Clyde410338-53

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath4400101912
2Airdrieonians42116427
3St Mirren42025416
4FC Edinburgh411267-15
5Cowdenbeath4004011-110

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Annan Athletic422083510
2Queen of Sth42119548
3St Johnstone42207438
4Ayr411245-14
5Elgin4004213-110

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT431082610
2Livingston43018539
3Cove Rangers411267-14
4Albion410359-43
5Kelty Hearts410337-43

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee44001321112
2Queen's Park421111657
3Hamilton42119637
4Forfar4103512-73
5Stranraer4004416-120
