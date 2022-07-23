Close menu
Scottish League Cup
StirlingStirling Albion1PeterheadPeterhead0

Stirling Albion v Peterhead

Scottish League Cup

Line-ups

Stirling

Formation 4-4-2

  • 17Law
  • 2McGeachie
  • 5McGregor
  • 6Cummins
  • 3Clark
  • 7Dunsmore
  • 10LeitchSubstituted forBannerat 34'minutes
  • 18Clark
  • 21Cooper
  • 9Carrick
  • 14Burns

Substitutes

  • 1Currie
  • 4McLean
  • 11Denholm
  • 12Banner
  • 15Moore
  • 20Greenhorn
  • 22Harrower
  • 24Curtis
  • 25Wyles

Peterhead

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Newman
  • 2McGale
  • 4Wilson
  • 5Brown
  • 3Strachan
  • 8Redman
  • 6Brown
  • 10Brown
  • 7O'Keefe
  • 9Adeyemo
  • 11McLeod

Substitutes

  • 12Simpson
  • 14Strachan
  • 27Wood
Referee:
Ross Hardie

Match Stats

Home TeamStirlingAway TeamPeterhead
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home8
Away2
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home6
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away9

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Stirling Albion 1, Peterhead 0.

  2. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Cameron Clark (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  3. Post update

    Dale Carrick (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Jordon Brown (Peterhead).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Adam Cummins (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  6. Post update

    Cameron Clark (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Cody McLeod (Peterhead).

  8. Post update

    Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Danny Strachan.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jason Brown (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Adam Cummins (Stirling Albion).

  11. Post update

    Olajuwon Adeyemo (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Conor O'Keefe.

  13. Post update

    Kyle Banner (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Jordon Brown (Peterhead).

  15. Post update

    Hand ball by Jordon Brown (Peterhead).

  16. Post update

    Ross McGeachie (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Conor O'Keefe (Peterhead).

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Stirling Albion. Kyle Banner replaces Jack Leitch because of an injury.

  19. Post update

    Adam Cummins (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Olajuwon Adeyemo (Peterhead).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Aberdeen33009099
2Stirling421147-38
3Raith Rovers31207166
4Dumbarton411234-14
5Peterhead4004011-110

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle431072511
2Kilmarnock431093610
3Stenhousemuir42027436
4Montrose410349-53
5Fraserburgh4004312-90

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County431061511
2Dunfermline43018179
3Alloa41125505
4East Fife411247-34
5Buckie Thistle4013413-91

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk422031210
2Morton42115327
3Hibernian42029546
4Bonnyrigg Rose411258-34
5Clyde410338-53

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath440081712
2Airdrieonians42116247
3St Mirren42024316
4FC Edinburgh411256-15
5Cowdenbeath4004011-110

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Annan Athletic422083510
2St Johnstone42207438
3Queen of Sth41217526
4Ayr411245-14
5Elgin4013211-91

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT431082610
2Livingston43017529
3Cove Rangers411267-14
4Kelty Hearts410336-33
5Albion410359-43

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee44001211112
2Hamilton43019549
3Queen's Park420210646
4Forfar4103411-73
5Stranraer4004416-120
View full Scottish League Cup tables

