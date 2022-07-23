Stirling Albion v Peterhead

First Half ends, Stirling Albion 1, Peterhead 0.
Line-ups
Stirling
Formation 4-4-2
- 17Law
- 2McGeachie
- 5McGregor
- 6Cummins
- 3Clark
- 7Dunsmore
- 10LeitchSubstituted forBannerat 34'minutes
- 18Clark
- 21Cooper
- 9Carrick
- 14Burns
Substitutes
- 1Currie
- 4McLean
- 11Denholm
- 12Banner
- 15Moore
- 20Greenhorn
- 22Harrower
- 24Curtis
- 25Wyles
Peterhead
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Newman
- 2McGale
- 4Wilson
- 5Brown
- 3Strachan
- 8Redman
- 6Brown
- 10Brown
- 7O'Keefe
- 9Adeyemo
- 11McLeod
Substitutes
- 12Simpson
- 14Strachan
- 27Wood
- Referee:
- Ross Hardie
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home6
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away9
Live Text
Half Time
Attempt blocked. Cameron Clark (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Dale Carrick (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jordon Brown (Peterhead).
Attempt missed. Adam Cummins (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Cameron Clark (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Cody McLeod (Peterhead).
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Danny Strachan.
Attempt saved. Jason Brown (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Adam Cummins (Stirling Albion).
Post update
Olajuwon Adeyemo (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Conor O'Keefe.
Kyle Banner (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Jordon Brown (Peterhead).
Hand ball by Jordon Brown (Peterhead).
Ross McGeachie (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Conor O'Keefe (Peterhead).
Substitution, Stirling Albion. Kyle Banner replaces Jack Leitch because of an injury.
Adam Cummins (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Olajuwon Adeyemo (Peterhead).