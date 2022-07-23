Close menu
Scottish League Cup
DundeeDundee4ForfarForfar Athletic0

Dundee v Forfar Athletic

Dundee v Forfar Athletic

Line-ups

Dundee

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 30Sharp
  • 2Kerr
  • 4French
  • 5Sweeney
  • 3MarshallSubstituted forMcMullanat 45'minutes
  • 8Byrne
  • 24Anderson
  • 15Mulligan
  • 10McGowan
  • 11McGinn
  • 7Jakubiak

Substitutes

  • 17McCowan
  • 18McMullan
  • 19Robertson
  • 20Rudden
  • 21Lawlor
  • 22Williamson
  • 25Cameron
  • 27Strachan
  • 28Fisher

Forfar

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1McCallum
  • 2Nditi
  • 19Munro
  • 15Hussain
  • 3Brindley
  • 8Jack
  • 10Slater
  • 6Hutton
  • 7Thomson
  • 11McCluskey
  • 17Armour

Substitutes

  • 9Aitken
  • 12Moore
  • 20Harkins
  • 21Sanderson
  • 22Abed
  • 23Irvine
  • 24Hanratty
Referee:
Graham Grainger

Match Stats

Home TeamDundeeAway TeamForfar
Possession
Home74%
Away26%
Shots
Home10
Away0
Shots on Target
Home5
Away0
Corners
Home8
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away5

Live Text

  1. Substitution

    Substitution, Dundee. Paul McMullan replaces Jordan Marshall.

  2. Half Time

    First Half ends, Dundee 4, Forfar Athletic 0.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Dundee 4, Forfar Athletic 0. Tyler French (Dundee) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ryan Sweeney following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Andrew Munro.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Paul McGowan (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  6. Post update

    Niall McGinn (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Tomas Brindley (Forfar Athletic).

  8. Post update

    Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Tomas Brindley.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alex Jakubiak (Dundee) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Dundee 3, Forfar Athletic 0. Niall McGinn (Dundee) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cammy Kerr.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jordan Marshall (Dundee) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high following a corner.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Tomas Brindley.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Craig Slater.

  14. Post update

    Alex Jakubiak (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Tomas Brindley (Forfar Athletic).

  16. Post update

    Foul by Tyler French (Dundee).

  17. Post update

    Ben Armour (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Cammy Kerr (Dundee) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Max Anderson (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Dundee 2, Forfar Athletic 0. Alex Jakubiak (Dundee) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Niall McGinn.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Aberdeen33009099
2Stirling421147-38
3Raith Rovers31207166
4Dumbarton411234-14
5Peterhead4004011-110

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle431072511
2Kilmarnock431093610
3Stenhousemuir42027436
4Montrose410349-53
5Fraserburgh4004312-90

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County431061511
2Dunfermline43018179
3Alloa41125505
4East Fife411247-34
5Buckie Thistle4013413-91

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk422031210
2Morton42115327
3Hibernian42029546
4Bonnyrigg Rose411258-34
5Clyde410338-53

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath440091812
2Airdrieonians42116337
3St Mirren42025326
4FC Edinburgh411257-25
5Cowdenbeath4004011-110

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Annan Athletic422083510
2St Johnstone42207438
3Queen of Sth41217526
4Ayr411245-14
5Elgin4013211-91

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT431082610
2Livingston43017529
3Cove Rangers411267-14
4Kelty Hearts410336-33
5Albion410359-43

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee44001211112
2Hamilton43019549
3Queen's Park420210646
4Forfar4103411-73
5Stranraer4004416-120
Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories