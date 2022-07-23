Dundee v Forfar Athletic

Substitution, Dundee. Paul McMullan replaces Jordan Marshall.
Line-ups
Dundee
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 30Sharp
- 2Kerr
- 4French
- 5Sweeney
- 3MarshallSubstituted forMcMullanat 45'minutes
- 8Byrne
- 24Anderson
- 15Mulligan
- 10McGowan
- 11McGinn
- 7Jakubiak
Substitutes
- 17McCowan
- 18McMullan
- 19Robertson
- 20Rudden
- 21Lawlor
- 22Williamson
- 25Cameron
- 27Strachan
- 28Fisher
Forfar
Formation 4-4-2
- 1McCallum
- 2Nditi
- 19Munro
- 15Hussain
- 3Brindley
- 8Jack
- 10Slater
- 6Hutton
- 7Thomson
- 11McCluskey
- 17Armour
Substitutes
- 9Aitken
- 12Moore
- 20Harkins
- 21Sanderson
- 22Abed
- 23Irvine
- 24Hanratty
- Referee:
- Graham Grainger
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home74%
- Away26%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away0
- Corners
- Home8
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away5
Live Text
Substitution
Half Time
First Half ends, Dundee 4, Forfar Athletic 0.
Goal!
Goal! Dundee 4, Forfar Athletic 0. Tyler French (Dundee) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ryan Sweeney following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Andrew Munro.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Paul McGowan (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Niall McGinn (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Tomas Brindley (Forfar Athletic).
Post update
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Tomas Brindley.
Post update
Attempt saved. Alex Jakubiak (Dundee) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Dundee 3, Forfar Athletic 0. Niall McGinn (Dundee) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cammy Kerr.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jordan Marshall (Dundee) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Tomas Brindley.
Post update
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Craig Slater.
Post update
Alex Jakubiak (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Tomas Brindley (Forfar Athletic).
Post update
Foul by Tyler French (Dundee).
Post update
Ben Armour (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Cammy Kerr (Dundee) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.
Post update
Attempt missed. Max Anderson (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Goal!
Goal! Dundee 2, Forfar Athletic 0. Alex Jakubiak (Dundee) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Niall McGinn.