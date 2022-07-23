Close menu
Scottish League Cup
HamiltonHamilton Academical1Queen's ParkQueen's Park0

Hamilton Academical v Queen's Park

Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Line-ups

Hamilton

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Fulton
  • 12WantBooked at 43mins
  • 5Easton
  • 4O'Reilly
  • 2Doyle
  • 8Martin
  • 24Lawson
  • 3Shiels
  • 11Smith
  • 9Ryan
  • 19Winter

Substitutes

  • 7Spence
  • 18Mimnaugh
  • 20Ngandu
  • 22Brown
  • 25Owens
  • 31Smith
  • 37McGinn
  • 41One

Queen's Park

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Ferrie
  • 12Davidson
  • 25Bannon
  • 5Fox
  • 3Robson
  • 27Jarrett
  • 6Brown
  • 7Longridge
  • 21Savoury
  • 11Thomas
  • 23Murray

Substitutes

  • 2Naismith
  • 4Kilday
  • 8Thomson
  • 10McPake
  • 14Moore
  • 15Gillies
  • 16Bruce
  • 17Heraghty
  • 19Williamson
Referee:
Don Robertson

Match Stats

Home TeamHamiltonAway TeamQueen's Park
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home6
Away6
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home5
Away6

Live Text

  1. Second Half

    Second Half begins Hamilton Academical 1, Queen's Park 0.

  2. Half Time

    First Half ends, Hamilton Academical 1, Queen's Park 0.

  3. Post update

    Matthew Shiels (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Patrick Jarrett (Queen's Park).

  5. Booking

    Shaun Want (Hamilton Academical) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Steve Lawson (Hamilton Academical).

  7. Post update

    Grant Savoury (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Liam Brown (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Daniel O'Reilly (Hamilton Academical) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Charlie Fox.

  11. Post update

    Andrew Ryan (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Louis Longridge (Queen's Park).

  13. Post update

    Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Charlie Fox.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Patrick Jarrett (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Patrick Jarrett (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  16. Post update

    Charlie Fox (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Michael Doyle (Hamilton Academical).

  18. Post update

    Ryan Fulton (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Charlie Fox (Queen's Park).

  20. Post update

    Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Matthew Shiels.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Aberdeen33009099
2Stirling421147-38
3Raith Rovers31207166
4Dumbarton411234-14
5Peterhead4004011-110

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle431072511
2Kilmarnock431093610
3Stenhousemuir42027436
4Montrose410349-53
5Fraserburgh4004312-90

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County431061511
2Dunfermline43018179
3Alloa41125505
4East Fife411247-34
5Buckie Thistle4013413-91

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk422031210
2Morton42115327
3Hibernian42029546
4Bonnyrigg Rose411258-34
5Clyde410338-53

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath440091812
2Airdrieonians42116337
3St Mirren42025326
4FC Edinburgh411257-25
5Cowdenbeath4004011-110

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Annan Athletic422083510
2St Johnstone42207438
3Queen of Sth41217526
4Ayr411245-14
5Elgin4013211-91

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT431082610
2Livingston43017529
3Cove Rangers411267-14
4Kelty Hearts410336-33
5Albion410359-43

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee44001211112
2Hamilton43019549
3Queen's Park420210646
4Forfar4103411-73
5Stranraer4004416-120
