Hamilton Academical v Queen's Park

Second Half begins Hamilton Academical 1, Queen's Park 0.
Line-ups
Hamilton
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Fulton
- 12WantBooked at 43mins
- 5Easton
- 4O'Reilly
- 2Doyle
- 8Martin
- 24Lawson
- 3Shiels
- 11Smith
- 9Ryan
- 19Winter
Substitutes
- 7Spence
- 18Mimnaugh
- 20Ngandu
- 22Brown
- 25Owens
- 31Smith
- 37McGinn
- 41One
Queen's Park
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Ferrie
- 12Davidson
- 25Bannon
- 5Fox
- 3Robson
- 27Jarrett
- 6Brown
- 7Longridge
- 21Savoury
- 11Thomas
- 23Murray
Substitutes
- 2Naismith
- 4Kilday
- 8Thomson
- 10McPake
- 14Moore
- 15Gillies
- 16Bruce
- 17Heraghty
- 19Williamson
- Referee:
- Don Robertson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away6
Live Text
Second Half
Half Time
First Half ends, Hamilton Academical 1, Queen's Park 0.
Matthew Shiels (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Patrick Jarrett (Queen's Park).
Booking
Shaun Want (Hamilton Academical) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Steve Lawson (Hamilton Academical).
Post update
Grant Savoury (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Liam Brown (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt missed. Daniel O'Reilly (Hamilton Academical) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Charlie Fox.
Andrew Ryan (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Louis Longridge (Queen's Park).
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Charlie Fox.
Attempt blocked. Patrick Jarrett (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Patrick Jarrett (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Charlie Fox (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Doyle (Hamilton Academical).
Ryan Fulton (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Charlie Fox (Queen's Park).
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Matthew Shiels.