Close menu
Scottish League Cup
KilmarnockKilmarnock4StenhousemuirStenhousemuir1

Kilmarnock v Stenhousemuir

Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Line-ups

Kilmarnock

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 20Walker
  • 25AlebiosuSubstituted forTaylorat 45'minutes
  • 19WrightBooked at 65minsSubstituted forHodsonat 76'minutes
  • 2Mayo
  • 21McInroy
  • 11ArmstrongBooked at 53mins
  • 31Polworth
  • 4Power
  • 7McKenzie
  • 10JonesSubstituted forLyonsat 64'minutes
  • 9Shaw

Substitutes

  • 5Taylor
  • 12Hodson
  • 17Lyons
  • 18Waters
  • 24McGowan
  • 26Connell
  • 27Cameron
  • 34Watson
  • 50Woods

Stenhousemuir

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 1Brennan
  • 15CorbettBooked at 35minsSubstituted forWalkerat 66'minutes
  • 5Crighton
  • 25Jamieson
  • 3Yeats
  • 6Wedderburn
  • 23BrysonSubstituted forForbesat 58'minutes
  • 16O'ReillySubstituted forJosephat 82'minutes
  • 17Anderson
  • 9OrrSubstituted forSewellat 58'minutes
  • 10Yates

Substitutes

  • 2Walker
  • 7Forbes
  • 11Brown
  • 18Joseph
  • 19Sewell
  • 20Cantley
Referee:
Greg Aitken

Match Stats

Home TeamKilmarnockAway TeamStenhousemuir
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home14
Away2
Shots on Target
Home7
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away8
Fouls
Home9
Away15

Live Text

  1. Substitution

    Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Niyah Joseph replaces Euan O'Reilly.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kerr McInroy (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Kilmarnock 4, Stenhousemuir 1. Oli Shaw (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rory McKenzie with a cross following a fast break.

  4. Post update

    Lee Hodson (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Nicky Jamieson (Stenhousemuir).

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Kilmarnock. Lee Hodson replaces Joe Wright because of an injury.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Oli Shaw (Kilmarnock) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Nicky Jamieson.

  9. Post update

    Daniel Armstrong (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Callum Yeats (Stenhousemuir).

  11. Post update

    Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Sam Walker.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Sam Walker.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Euan O'Reilly (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Daniel Armstrong (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Ash Taylor.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Joe Wright.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Rory McKenzie.

  18. Post update

    Alan Power (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Ross Forbes (Stenhousemuir).

  20. Post update

    Liam Polworth (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Aberdeen33009099
2Stirling421157-28
3Raith Rovers31207166
4Dumbarton411234-14
5Peterhead4004012-120

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle431093611
2Kilmarnock4310113810
3Stenhousemuir42027616
4Montrose4103511-63
5Fraserburgh4004312-90

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County43101111011
2Dunfermline42118267
3Alloa41216516
4East Fife4112412-84
5Buckie Thistle4013413-91

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk422031210
2Morton42115327
3Hibernian42029546
4Bonnyrigg Rose411258-34
5Clyde410338-53

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath4400101912
2Airdrieonians42116427
3St Mirren42025416
4FC Edinburgh411267-15
5Cowdenbeath4004011-110

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Annan Athletic422083510
2Queen of Sth42119548
3St Johnstone42207438
4Ayr411245-14
5Elgin4004213-110

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT431082610
2Livingston43018539
3Cove Rangers411267-14
4Albion410359-43
5Kelty Hearts410337-43

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee44001321112
2Queen's Park421111657
3Hamilton42119637
4Forfar4103512-73
5Stranraer4004416-120
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories