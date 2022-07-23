Kilmarnock v Stenhousemuir

Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Niyah Joseph replaces Euan O'Reilly.
Line-ups
Kilmarnock
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 20Walker
- 25AlebiosuSubstituted forTaylorat 45'minutes
- 19WrightBooked at 65minsSubstituted forHodsonat 76'minutes
- 2Mayo
- 21McInroy
- 11ArmstrongBooked at 53mins
- 31Polworth
- 4Power
- 7McKenzie
- 10JonesSubstituted forLyonsat 64'minutes
- 9Shaw
Substitutes
- 5Taylor
- 12Hodson
- 17Lyons
- 18Waters
- 24McGowan
- 26Connell
- 27Cameron
- 34Watson
- 50Woods
Stenhousemuir
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 1Brennan
- 15CorbettBooked at 35minsSubstituted forWalkerat 66'minutes
- 5Crighton
- 25Jamieson
- 3Yeats
- 6Wedderburn
- 23BrysonSubstituted forForbesat 58'minutes
- 16O'ReillySubstituted forJosephat 82'minutes
- 17Anderson
- 9OrrSubstituted forSewellat 58'minutes
- 10Yates
Substitutes
- 2Walker
- 7Forbes
- 11Brown
- 18Joseph
- 19Sewell
- 20Cantley
- Referee:
- Greg Aitken
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away15
Live Text
Substitution
Post update
Attempt missed. Kerr McInroy (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Kilmarnock 4, Stenhousemuir 1. Oli Shaw (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rory McKenzie with a cross following a fast break.
Post update
Lee Hodson (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Nicky Jamieson (Stenhousemuir).
Substitution
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Lee Hodson replaces Joe Wright because of an injury.
Post update
Attempt saved. Oli Shaw (Kilmarnock) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Nicky Jamieson.
Post update
Daniel Armstrong (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Callum Yeats (Stenhousemuir).
Post update
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Sam Walker.
Post update
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Sam Walker.
Post update
Attempt saved. Euan O'Reilly (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Daniel Armstrong (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Ash Taylor.
Post update
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Joe Wright.
Post update
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Rory McKenzie.
Post update
Alan Power (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ross Forbes (Stenhousemuir).
Post update
Liam Polworth (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.