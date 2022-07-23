Partick Thistle v Montrose

Goal! Partick Thistle 4, Montrose 1. Daniel Mullen (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tony Weston following a fast break.
Line-ups
Partick Thistle
Formation 4-3-3
- 31Mitchell
- 2McMillan
- 5Brownlie
- 4Holt
- 3Milne
- 15McKinnonSubstituted forMullenat 69'minutes
- 23DochertySubstituted forWestonat 76'minutes
- 8Bannigan
- 21FitzpatrickSubstituted forTurnerat 70'minutes
- 9GrahamSubstituted forDowdsat 45'minutes
- 14SmithSubstituted forLawlessat 31'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Sneddon
- 6Turner
- 10Dowds
- 11Lawless
- 17Weston
- 19Mullen
- 27Lyon
- 29Mackenzie
Montrose
Formation 4-3-3
- 1LennoxSubstituted forat 83'minutes
- 7WebsterBooked at 60mins
- 5Waddell
- 14DillonSubstituted forQuinnat 50'minutes
- 3Steeves
- 10Milne
- 6Masson
- 22BrownSubstituted forRennieat 72'minutes
- 15WhatleySubstituted forCallaghanat 59'minutes
- 11Lyons
- 16Johnston
Substitutes
- 9Campbell
- 17Quinn
- 19Callaghan
- 23Rennie
- Referee:
- Duncan Williams
- Attendance:
- 1,578
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away8
Live Text
Goal!
Post update
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by David Mitchell.
Post update
Attempt saved. Martin Rennie (Montrose) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Jack McMillan.
Post update
Attempt saved. Anton Dowds (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Tony Weston (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Harry Milne (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Partick Thistle. Tony Weston replaces Ross Docherty.
Substitution
Substitution, Montrose. Martin Rennie replaces Craig Brown.
Substitution
Substitution, Partick Thistle. Kyle Turner replaces Aidan Fitzpatrick.
Substitution
Substitution, Partick Thistle. Daniel Mullen replaces Cole McKinnon.
Post update
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Jack McMillan.
Goal!
Goal! Partick Thistle 3, Montrose 1. Aidan Fitzpatrick (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Steven Lawless.
Post update
Aidan Fitzpatrick (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Terry Masson (Montrose).
Booking
Graham Webster (Montrose) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Harry Milne (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Graham Webster (Montrose).
Substitution
Substitution, Montrose. Liam Callaghan replaces Mark Whatley.
Post update
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Graham Webster.