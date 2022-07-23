Close menu
Scottish League Cup
FalkirkFalkirk1ClydeClyde0

Falkirk v Clyde

Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Line-ups

Falkirk

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Morrison
  • 2Williamson
  • 6DonaldsonSubstituted forMcCannat 45'minutes
  • 22McKay
  • 26Mackie
  • 8Hetherington
  • 4McGinn
  • 11McGuffieSubstituted forWilsonat 66'minutes
  • 14Yeats
  • 7Morrison
  • 18OliverSubstituted forAlegríaat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Alegría
  • 12Martin
  • 15McCann
  • 16Ross
  • 17Wilson
  • 20Sneddon
  • 27Connolly
  • 28Carroll

Clyde

Formation 4-3-3

  • 21Bradley-Hurst
  • 2LyonBooked at 45mins
  • 4McLean
  • 3Grant
  • 23Hendji
  • 7Duthie
  • 8GomisSubstituted forKennedyat 82'minutes
  • 6GrantSubstituted forScullionat 82'minutes
  • 17CameronSubstituted forAllanat 62'minutes
  • 10CunninghamSubstituted forCuddihyat 82'minutes
  • 11RobertsSubstituted forMcDonaldat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Parry
  • 9Allan
  • 12Rodden
  • 14Kennedy
  • 15Scullion
  • 16McDonald
  • 19Cuddihy
  • 24Ross
Referee:
Barry Cook

Match Stats

Home TeamFalkirkAway TeamClyde
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home5
Away4
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home8
Away4
Fouls
Home10
Away17

Live Text

  1. Substitution

    Substitution, Clyde. Barry Cuddihy replaces Ross Cunningham.

  2. Substitution

    Substitution, Clyde. Paul Kennedy replaces Morgaro Gomis.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Clyde. Liam Scullion replaces Ray Grant.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Joshua Bradley-Hurst.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Callumn Morrison (Falkirk) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Nathan Hendji.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Joshua Bradley-Hurst.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Stephen McGinn (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Joshua Bradley-Hurst.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Brad McKay (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Brian McLean.

  12. Post update

    Steven Hetherington (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Ray Grant (Clyde).

  14. Post update

    Hand ball by Stephen McGinn (Falkirk).

  15. Post update

    Ryan Williamson (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Conner Duthie (Clyde).

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Brian McLean (Clyde) header from a difficult angle on the right is too high following a corner.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Sean Mackie.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Sean Mackie.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Finn Yeats (Falkirk).

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Aberdeen33009099
2Stirling421157-28
3Raith Rovers31207166
4Dumbarton411234-14
5Peterhead4004012-120

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle431093611
2Kilmarnock4310113810
3Stenhousemuir42027616
4Montrose4103511-63
5Fraserburgh4004312-90

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County43101111011
2Dunfermline42118267
3Alloa41216516
4East Fife4112412-84
5Buckie Thistle4013413-91

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk422031210
2Morton42115327
3Hibernian42029546
4Bonnyrigg Rose411258-34
5Clyde410338-53

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath4400101912
2Airdrieonians42116427
3St Mirren42025416
4FC Edinburgh411267-15
5Cowdenbeath4004011-110

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Annan Athletic422083510
2Queen of Sth42119548
3St Johnstone42207438
4Ayr411245-14
5Elgin4004213-110

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT431082610
2Livingston43018539
3Cove Rangers411267-14
4Albion410359-43
5Kelty Hearts410337-43

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee44001321112
2Queen's Park421111657
3Hamilton42119637
4Forfar4103512-73
5Stranraer4004416-120
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories