Falkirk v Clyde

Substitution, Clyde. Barry Cuddihy replaces Ross Cunningham.
Line-ups
Falkirk
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Morrison
- 2Williamson
- 6DonaldsonSubstituted forMcCannat 45'minutes
- 22McKay
- 26Mackie
- 8Hetherington
- 4McGinn
- 11McGuffieSubstituted forWilsonat 66'minutes
- 14Yeats
- 7Morrison
- 18OliverSubstituted forAlegríaat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Alegría
- 12Martin
- 15McCann
- 16Ross
- 17Wilson
- 20Sneddon
- 27Connolly
- 28Carroll
Clyde
Formation 4-3-3
- 21Bradley-Hurst
- 2LyonBooked at 45mins
- 4McLean
- 3Grant
- 23Hendji
- 7Duthie
- 8GomisSubstituted forKennedyat 82'minutes
- 6GrantSubstituted forScullionat 82'minutes
- 17CameronSubstituted forAllanat 62'minutes
- 10CunninghamSubstituted forCuddihyat 82'minutes
- 11RobertsSubstituted forMcDonaldat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Parry
- 9Allan
- 12Rodden
- 14Kennedy
- 15Scullion
- 16McDonald
- 19Cuddihy
- 24Ross
- Referee:
- Barry Cook
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home8
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away17
Live Text
Substitution
Substitution
Substitution, Clyde. Paul Kennedy replaces Morgaro Gomis.
Substitution
Substitution, Clyde. Liam Scullion replaces Ray Grant.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Joshua Bradley-Hurst.
Attempt saved. Callumn Morrison (Falkirk) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Nathan Hendji.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Joshua Bradley-Hurst.
Attempt saved. Stephen McGinn (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Joshua Bradley-Hurst.
Attempt saved. Brad McKay (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Brian McLean.
Steven Hetherington (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ray Grant (Clyde).
Hand ball by Stephen McGinn (Falkirk).
Ryan Williamson (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Conner Duthie (Clyde).
Attempt missed. Brian McLean (Clyde) header from a difficult angle on the right is too high following a corner.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Sean Mackie.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Sean Mackie.
Foul by Finn Yeats (Falkirk).