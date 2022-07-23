Close menu
Scottish League Cup
MortonGreenock Morton2Bonnyrigg RoseBonnyrigg Rose1

Greenock Morton v Bonnyrigg Rose

Line-ups

Morton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Schwake
  • 2Pignatiello
  • 5Baird
  • 4O'Connor
  • 3Strapp
  • 32Lyon
  • 21Gillespie
  • 10Quitongo
  • 17McGrattan
  • 7Kabia
  • 19Easdale

Substitutes

  • 6Jacobs
  • 9Muirhead
  • 16Hynes
  • 18Garrity
  • 20Green
  • 24McGregor

Bonnyrigg Rose

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Weir
  • 6Horne
  • 5Wilson
  • 3Martyniuk
  • 19Gray
  • 22Connolly
  • 11Gray
  • 7Turner
  • 21Barrett
  • 14Hunter
  • 20Smith

Substitutes

  • 8Stewart
  • 9McGachie
  • 15Grigor
  • 16Hancock
  • 17Doan
  • 18Khan
  • 25Andrews
Referee:
Calum Scott

Match Stats

Home TeamMortonAway TeamBonnyrigg Rose
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home9
Away3
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away7

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Morton 2, Bonnyrigg Rose 1.

  2. Post update

    Bradley Barrett (Bonnyrigg Rose) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Jai Quitongo (Morton).

  4. Post update

    Lewis McGrattan (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Callum Connolly (Bonnyrigg Rose).

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Darragh O'Connor (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Morton. Conceded by Bradley Barrett.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jaze Kabia (Morton) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Morton. Conceded by Neil Martyniuk.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Reece Lyon (Morton).

  11. Post update

    Ross Gray (Bonnyrigg Rose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Morton. Conceded by Neil Martyniuk.

  13. Post update

    Jack Baird (Morton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by George Hunter (Bonnyrigg Rose).

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Reece Lyon (Morton) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  16. Post update

    Hand ball by Kevin Smith (Bonnyrigg Rose).

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kevin Smith (Bonnyrigg Rose) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  18. Post update

    Alexander Easdale (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Lewis Turner (Bonnyrigg Rose).

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Morton 2, Bonnyrigg Rose 1. Carlo Pignatiello (Morton) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jaze Kabia.

Top Stories