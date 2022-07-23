Greenock Morton v Bonnyrigg Rose

First Half ends, Morton 2, Bonnyrigg Rose 1.
Line-ups
Morton
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Schwake
- 2Pignatiello
- 5Baird
- 4O'Connor
- 3Strapp
- 32Lyon
- 21Gillespie
- 10Quitongo
- 17McGrattan
- 7Kabia
- 19Easdale
Substitutes
- 6Jacobs
- 9Muirhead
- 16Hynes
- 18Garrity
- 20Green
- 24McGregor
Bonnyrigg Rose
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Weir
- 6Horne
- 5Wilson
- 3Martyniuk
- 19Gray
- 22Connolly
- 11Gray
- 7Turner
- 21Barrett
- 14Hunter
- 20Smith
Substitutes
- 8Stewart
- 9McGachie
- 15Grigor
- 16Hancock
- 17Doan
- 18Khan
- 25Andrews
- Referee:
- Calum Scott
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away7
Live Text
Half Time
Bradley Barrett (Bonnyrigg Rose) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jai Quitongo (Morton).
Lewis McGrattan (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Callum Connolly (Bonnyrigg Rose).
Attempt missed. Darragh O'Connor (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Bradley Barrett.
Attempt saved. Jaze Kabia (Morton) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Neil Martyniuk.
Foul by Reece Lyon (Morton).
Ross Gray (Bonnyrigg Rose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Neil Martyniuk.
Jack Baird (Morton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by George Hunter (Bonnyrigg Rose).
Attempt missed. Reece Lyon (Morton) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Hand ball by Kevin Smith (Bonnyrigg Rose).
Attempt blocked. Kevin Smith (Bonnyrigg Rose) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Alexander Easdale (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lewis Turner (Bonnyrigg Rose).
Goal!
Goal! Morton 2, Bonnyrigg Rose 1. Carlo Pignatiello (Morton) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jaze Kabia.