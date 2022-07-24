Aberdeen v Raith Rovers

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Liam Scales.
Line-ups
Aberdeen
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 24Roos
- 25Richardson
- 5Stewart
- 4Scales
- 26Hancock
- 2McCrorie
- 16Ramadani
- 33Kennedy
- 10Besuijen
- 17Hayes
- 9Miovski
Substitutes
- 1Lewis
- 11de Barros Lopes
- 15Watkins
- 18McLennan
- 21Polvara
- 23Duncan
- 27Bates
- 28Milne
- 99Ramírez
Raith Rovers
Formation 3-5-2
- 17Thomson
- 4Millen
- 5Berra
- 3Dick
- 7Connolly
- 20Brown
- 16StantonBooked at 6mins
- 22Ross
- 25Arnott
- 11Zanatta
- 9Gullan
Substitutes
- 13McNeil
- 19Mahady
- 23Easton
- 26Mitchell
- 27Coulson
- 29Young
- 30Masson
- Referee:
- David Munro
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away4
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Bojan Miovski (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Christophe Berra (Raith Rovers).
Post update
Foul by Bojan Miovski (Aberdeen).
Post update
Aidan Connolly (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. James Gullan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right.
Post update
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Mason Hancock.
Post update
Foul by Mason Hancock (Aberdeen).
Post update
Aidan Connolly (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Goal! Aberdeen 1, Raith Rovers 0. Bojan Miovski (Aberdeen) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top right corner.
Booking
Samuel Stanton (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Penalty Aberdeen. Bojan Miovski draws a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Samuel Stanton (Raith Rovers) after a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Vicente Besuijen (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Aaron Arnott (Raith Rovers).
Post update
Ross McCrorie (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Aidan Connolly (Raith Rovers).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.