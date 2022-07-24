Close menu
Scottish League Cup
AberdeenAberdeen1Raith RoversRaith Rovers0

Aberdeen v Raith Rovers

Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Line-ups

Aberdeen

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 24Roos
  • 25Richardson
  • 5Stewart
  • 4Scales
  • 26Hancock
  • 2McCrorie
  • 16Ramadani
  • 33Kennedy
  • 10Besuijen
  • 17Hayes
  • 9Miovski

Substitutes

  • 1Lewis
  • 11de Barros Lopes
  • 15Watkins
  • 18McLennan
  • 21Polvara
  • 23Duncan
  • 27Bates
  • 28Milne
  • 99Ramírez

Raith Rovers

Formation 3-5-2

  • 17Thomson
  • 4Millen
  • 5Berra
  • 3Dick
  • 7Connolly
  • 20Brown
  • 16StantonBooked at 6mins
  • 22Ross
  • 25Arnott
  • 11Zanatta
  • 9Gullan

Substitutes

  • 13McNeil
  • 19Mahady
  • 23Easton
  • 26Mitchell
  • 27Coulson
  • 29Young
  • 30Masson
Referee:
David Munro

Match Stats

Home TeamAberdeenAway TeamRaith Rovers
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Liam Scales.

  2. Post update

    Bojan Miovski (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Christophe Berra (Raith Rovers).

  4. Post update

    Foul by Bojan Miovski (Aberdeen).

  5. Post update

    Aidan Connolly (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. James Gullan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Mason Hancock.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Mason Hancock (Aberdeen).

  9. Post update

    Aidan Connolly (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Post update

    Goal! Aberdeen 1, Raith Rovers 0. Bojan Miovski (Aberdeen) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top right corner.

  11. Booking

    Samuel Stanton (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card.

  12. Post update

    Penalty Aberdeen. Bojan Miovski draws a foul in the penalty area.

  13. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Samuel Stanton (Raith Rovers) after a foul in the penalty area.

  14. Post update

    Vicente Besuijen (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Aaron Arnott (Raith Rovers).

  16. Post update

    Ross McCrorie (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Aidan Connolly (Raith Rovers).

  18. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  19. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Aberdeen44001001012
2Stirling421167-18
3Raith Rovers41217256
4Dumbarton411234-14
5Peterhead4004013-130

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle431094511
2Kilmarnock4310113810
3Stenhousemuir42027616
4Montrose4103611-53
5Fraserburgh4004312-90

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County43101111011
2Dunfermline42118267
3Alloa41216517
4East Fife4112412-84
5Buckie Thistle4013413-91

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk422031210
2Morton42116337
3Hibernian42029546
4Bonnyrigg Rose411259-44
5Clyde410338-53

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath4400101912
2Airdrieonians42116427
3St Mirren42025416
4FC Edinburgh411267-15
5Cowdenbeath4004011-110

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Annan Athletic422083510
2Queen of Sth42119548
3St Johnstone42207438
4Ayr411245-14
5Elgin4004213-110

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT431082611
2Livingston43018539
3Cove Rangers411267-14
4Albion410359-43
5Kelty Hearts410337-43

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee44001321112
2Hamilton42119638
3Queen's Park421111657
4Forfar4103512-73
5Stranraer4004416-120
