Snoeijs has nine goals in 13 games for the Netherlands

Everton have signed Netherlands international striker Katja Snoeijs on a free transfer.

The 25-year-old has signed a two-year deal with the club - subject to visa approval - after her contract with French side Bordeaux ended.

"I'm really excited to be here. This is a big club with a lot of history in the women's game in England," she said.

Snoeijs is boss Brian Sorensen's second signing of the summer, after Jess Park joined on loan from Manchester City.

"She's an international player with a lot of quality," Sorensen added.

"Our hope is that we can now take her game to the next level, and she can be a crucial player for us this season."

Snoeijs scored 19 goals in 42 appearances for Bordeaux and, before that, finished top scorer in the Eredivisie for PSV two years in a row.

She has nine goals in 13 games for her country, but is not part of the Dutch squad competing currently at the European Women's Championship.