Close menu

Rollin Menayese: Hartlepool sign Walsall defender for the season

Last updated on .From the section Hartlepool

Rollin Menayese
Rollin Menayese played three games for Wales under-17s earlier in his career

Hartlepool United have signed former Wales Under-17 international defender Rollin Menayese on loan from fellow League Two side Walsall for the season.

The 24-year-old, who was born in DR Congo but brought up in Wales and was on Cardiff's books as a junior, has three goals in 132 senior games.

Menayese also spent time at Bristol Rovers, Swindon, Aldershot and Mansfield before joining Walsall.

"I love to defend and I want to give my all for this team," Menayese said.external-link

"I spoke to the manager [ex-Hearts midfielder Paul Hartley] last week and he spoke to me about the ambitions of the football club and the way he wants to play. After speaking to him, it was a easy decision."

Boss Hartley added: "He is a still a young lad but he has plenty of experience in this league. He loves to defend but has great athleticism."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC