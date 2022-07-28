Close menu

Community Shield: How Man City & Liverpool are shaping up for Premier League title fight

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments54

Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola
Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola are expected to be the two managers battling at the top of the Premier League again

Just one point separated champions Manchester City and runners-up Liverpool in the Premier League last season.

The two sides have seen significant summer transfer activity - both arrivals and departures - and another titanic title tussle is expected.

Before they meet in the Community Shield at Leicester's King Power Stadium on Saturday, BBC Sport takes a look at how they are shaping up for the season ahead.

The new arrivals

Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez
Erling Haaland (left) and Darwin Nunez got off the mark in pre-season for Manchester City and Liverpool respectively

Goalscoring in the Premier League last season wasn't exactly a big issue for City and Liverpool - they scored 99 and 94 goals respectively, while the next highest tally in the league was Chelsea's 76.

However, both sides have spent big on their forward line.

Having a quality, out-and-out striker has long been a talking point for City and they ended that discussion by signing Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth £51m.

The Norwegian is only 22, but has been prolific for club and country for some time. Haaland has 20 goals in 21 games for Norway and left Dortmund having scored 86 goals in 89 games.

Big things are also expected of Argentine striker Julian Alvarez. The 22-year-old joined from River Plate in January but stayed at the club on loan, and has only properly linked up with City since July. He has been tipped as a potential successor to Sergio Aguero.

In addition, manager Pep Guardiola strengthened his midfield with the signing of England international Kalvin Phillips, 26, from Leeds for £45m.

Liverpool's main signing of the summer was Uruguay forward Darwin Nunez, who joined from Benfica for a club record £85m.

The 23-year-old has adapted well since moving from South America to Europe and scored 34 goals in 41 matches for the Portuguese side last season.

The Reds also signed exciting young Portuguese forward Fabio Carvalho from Fulham and 18-year-old Scottish right-back Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen.

The departures

Sadio Mane and Raheem Sterling
Sadio Mane (left) and Raheem Sterling departed for Bayern Munich and Chelsea respectively

Liverpool needed to bolster their attacking options given the departure of Sadio Mane after six trophy-laden seasons at Anfield.

Despite being offered a new contract after scoring 23 goals in all competitions last season, the Senegal striker decided to move on and joined German giants Bayern Munich for £35m - and his goals will certainly be a miss.

Other notable departures included Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino.

Manchester City's headline departure was Raheem Sterling.

The England forward joined Chelsea in a £50m deal in July, leaving City with a record of 131 goals in 339 games, with 13 goals in the Premier League last season.

City will also come up against another of their former players in the forthcoming campaign, with Gabriel Jesus having joined Arsenal this summer for £45m.

The Brazil forward had never been prolific at City - he scored 58 goals in 159 Premier League games - but he did provide eight league assists last season, the joint most of any player at the club along with Kevin de Bruyne.

How has pre-season gone?

View more on twitter

Reading too much into pre-season results is always a mistake and it has been a lighter friendly schedule than usual with the World Cup coming up in November. However, with both sides sporting major new signings, fans will understandably have looked to see how they got on.

Liverpool went on a tour of Asia and Europe, while Manchester City travelled to the US for a couple of fixtures.

Jurgen Klopp's side kicked off their pre-season with a 4-0 loss to Manchester United in Thailand - a game in which Nunez made his debut and had a moment to forget as he missed an open goal.

The Reds followed that with a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace in Singapore as Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah scored, before Nunez hit four goals against RB Leipzig.

However, Nunez was then taken off at half-time as Liverpool lost 1-0 to Red Bull Salzburg on Wednesday.

View more on twitter

City, meanwhile, played two games in the United States - against Club America and Bayern Munich.

They beat the former 2-1 with De Bruyne scoring twice, before Haaland struck his first goal for the club against Bayern, scoring after 12 minutes in a 1-0 win.

What are their strongest teams?

Injuries aside, the Community Shield should provide some indication of what Guardiola and Klopp view as their strongest XI.

With the Premier League season starting on 5 August, who would be in your line-ups for the first game? You can choose below.

My Manchester City XI

Predict Manchester City's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!

My Liverpool line-up

Predict Liverpool's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!

Who do you think will win the title?

Are City or Liverpool favourites to win the title this season, or will somebody else overhaul last season's runaway top two? Let us know in the comments section below.

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team bannerBBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

55 comments

  • Comment posted by Mojo68, today at 08:36

    Another article about Man City & Liverpool. The Championship starts this weekend but the BBC think it's more relevant to post an article about a Tin-Pot cup played in Leicester. Pathetic

  • Comment posted by Bingers, today at 08:31

    Great for the neutral, same two clubs again... for the next 10 years...yawn

  • Comment posted by Penny4em, today at 08:30

    Biggest loser will be the charity.

    Leicester? Why?

    Surely somewhere bigger (Old Trafford?) would be a better option?

  • Comment posted by The Thursday Nighters, today at 08:30

    Preview of curtain raiser between the Champions and FA Cup winners and what does BBC Utd manage to squeeze in?

    "Jurgen Klopp's side kicked off their pre-season with a 4-0 loss to Manchester United"

    Pathetic.

  • Comment posted by Yeahbaby, today at 08:26

    It's amazing how many supporters claim this does not matter and won't mean anything, yet travel down pay for accommodation and inflated ticket prices to watch something they supposedly don't care about. Come the end of the match the winners will be celebrating and bragging about what will happen this season and the losers claiming in means nothing as they trudge home with their sad loser faces

  • Comment posted by Ook the Librarian, today at 08:19

    It will be interesting to see the impact of the world cup on this season .... Remember Haaland and Salah arent going so they get a nice wee rest and are fresh around chrimbo

  • Comment posted by WordtotheWise, today at 08:18

    The Community Shield used to mean something but has been consigned to the sidelines and is not even at Wembley this year. Klopp and Pep will use it as part of their pre-season training and try out a few players. The Prem is so predictable now and we know fossil-fuel- funded City will prevail over a too-long season.

    • Reply posted by JGB1968, today at 08:35

      JGB1968 replied:
      Keep on pouring fuel into your tank , and thanks for supporting MCFC......... LOL

  • Comment posted by wonderstuff66, today at 08:18

    Still the 2 nest teams in the PL. The BBC make you believe MUFC are up amongst these but those days have long gone

  • Comment posted by whosdatdandare, today at 08:16

    Community Shield is a good curtain raiser but it’s all about showing off your new signings in your new kit for fans to then run out and buy (if it’s even available!!!)
    I have genuinely not watched the Community shield for over two decades.
    If either team wins 10-0, will anyone be daft enough to read anything into it (other than journalists, who are paid to).

  • Comment posted by TheGMen, today at 08:13

    I can see Haaland & Nunez making a real impact for both clubs.
    Great buys & a good addition to PL.
    The question is will it be another 2 horse race or will other Clubs offer a greater challenge.
    Both North London clubs have bought well & could offer a threat
    Chelsea are usually a good bet but they look unbalanced
    Utd are a dark horse under Ten Hag but the PL is a massive step up from the Eredivisie

    • Reply posted by bg54, today at 08:20

      bg54 replied:
      One advantage City have is that Haaland can put his feet up for 6 weeks during the World Cup, keeping him fresh for the PL.

  • Comment posted by Jockney, today at 08:11

    But surely according to the BBC it's Man Utd's year 🤭

    • Reply posted by IJB, today at 08:16

      IJB replied:
      Is that the year for relegation😉

  • Comment posted by Patrick OConnor, today at 08:10

    If all top teams have injury free seasons (for key players) it will not be a two horse race.

    • Reply posted by Ook the Librarian, today at 08:15

      Ook the Librarian replied:
      And if Ronaldo had wheels ... he'd be a bike

  • Comment posted by You, today at 08:09

    Fingers crossed Nunez has another stinker so nobody picks him in FPL.

  • Comment posted by AyrshireDoug, today at 08:06

    Everybody raving about Haaland. Expectation that he will score 30+ goals. However this is not guaranteed and if he is slow to start or doesnt start at all (Lukaku) Man City could find themselves in trouble. Would not be a surprise if the boy Nunez outscores him and even Jesus at Arsenal. Bundesliga is completely inferior to the Premier League.

    • Reply posted by jogabonito, today at 08:17

      jogabonito replied:
      Nunez will definitely outscore him, him and Trent will make history together, mark my words.
      Haaland is overhyped, and anyone can do it in the German league, look at Werner.

  • Comment posted by Cactus, today at 08:05

    Will Liverpool score in this Tinpot classic?

  • Comment posted by red right hand, today at 08:05

    Community shield will tell us absolutely nothing about how the sides are 'shaping up'. Glorified friendly for a Micky mouse trophy that Mourinho used to count in his trophy haul! The real action starts with the PL. Here's to a good season my friends. Hope your team does alright

  • Comment posted by rack of lamb, today at 08:05

    This result no matter how much the media try to big it up means nothing.

    It’s a showcase friendly.

    • Reply posted by Greengrass9, today at 08:08

      Greengrass9 replied:
      Unless you win and then it’s a trophy

  • Comment posted by Occams Razor, today at 08:05

    By far the most important game of the weekend.

  • Comment posted by OK27, today at 08:00

    Citeh will win the EPL this season… with MUFC a close second… Arsenal third… LFC fading away in to fourth.
    You heard it here first.

    • Reply posted by JimmyTheBrain, today at 08:11

      JimmyTheBrain replied:
      Actually you're at least the 50th deluded MU fan I've seen make this prediction.

  • Comment posted by Naz MCFC, today at 07:58

    It absolutely does not offer any insight at all. City have played 2 friendlies. They are deliberately under-cooked because the season is long and this time we have the World Cup too. Pep is smart. Liverpool will probably win this game because they are just far further into pre-season. City fans wont care. We trust in Pep.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport