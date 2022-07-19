Last updated on .From the section Kilmarnock

Northern Ireland winger Jordan Jones has signed for a second time with Kilmarnock, joining on a season-long loan from Wigan Athletic.

The 27-year-old, who has 12 caps, ended last season on loan to St Mirren, playing 13 times.

Jones had joined Wigan from Rangers on a three-year contract in August 2021.

But he was not in manager Leam Richardson's plans following the Latics' promotion as League One champions.

Jones made 118 appearances in three years for Kilmarnock after signing from Middlesbrough in 2016, before moving on to Rangers.

However, the winger managed just 19 appearances for the Glasgow outfit before joining Sunderland on loan.

He subsequently played 17 times for Wigan, only six of them starts, before a return to the Scottish Premiership with St Mirren in January.

