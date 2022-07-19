Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Asante finished her playing career at Aston Villa last season

Former England and Aston Villa defender Anita Asante has joined Bristol City as a first-team coach.

Asante called time on her 20-year playing career at the end of last season having been capped 71 times for the Lionesses.

The 37-year-old began her career with Arsenal and enjoyed a quadruple-winning season with the club in 2007.

She also had two spells with Chelsea, the first in 2008, before retiring with Villa.

"I'm delighted to be here and have the opportunity to work with a great crop of players," Asante told the club website.

"It's a really motivated group and the staff have welcomed me in so I'm hoping I can use my knowledge and experience from my playing days in my coaching journey."

Bristol City women finished third in the Championship last season, at the end of the first campaign with head coach Lauren Smith at the helm.

Asante made her England debut in 2004 and went on to represent her country at two World Cups and three European Championships, while she also played for Team GB at the London 2012 Olympic Games.

The centre-back also spent time in the USA playing for Sky Blue FV, Chicago Red Stars and Washington Freedom and another five years in Sweden, before she returned to the Women's Super League and Chelsea in 2018.

She signed for Villa two years later and made 44 appearances for the club, before announcing her retirement in April.

"Hopefully I can bring experience from playing at several clubs at the highest level in the women's game but also my international career as well, as I have played in different countries for different managers and different styles of play," Asante said.