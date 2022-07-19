Last updated on .From the section Millwall

Millwall have signed midfielder Jamie Shackleton on a season-long loan from Leeds United.

The 22-year-old progressed through the academy at Elland Road and made his first-team debut in 2018.

He scored twice in 22 league games as Leeds won promotion to the Premier League the following season.

Shackleton has made 32 appearances since for Leeds and he joins team-mate Charlie Cresswell, who also signed for the Lions this month, at The Den.

