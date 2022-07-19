Last updated on .From the section Portsmouth

Josh Oluwayemi trained with Portsmouth earlier in the summer after he left Tottenham

Portsmouth have signed former Tottenham goalkeeper Josh Oluwayemi on an initial one-year deal.

The 21-year-old was released by Spurs earlier in the summer, having never made a first-team appearance for the Premier League club.

Oluwayemi, who has a further 12-month option on his Portsmouth deal, featured for Pompey in a pre-season friendly win over Havant & Waterlooville.

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley said the keeper has "plenty of potential".

"He's an incredible shot-stopper and is also good with his feet, so we're delighted to bring him to the club," Cowley told the club website. external-link

'Pompey still have a lot of work to do'

Analysis - BBC Radio Solent's Portsmouth commentator Andy Moon

It's a signing - but not the one Portsmouth were hoping to announce. The Blues are set to miss out on striker Colby Bishop despite having a deal agreed until Blackpool gazumped them at the last minute.

Oluwayemi will be the backup for loan signing Josh Griffiths, obviously impressing head coach Danny Cowley earlier in the summer when on trial.

The move pushes Alex Bass even closer to the exit door, with either a loan or permanent departure now inevitable. Highly-rated young stopper Toby Steward is likely to head out on loan for first-team experience.

Pompey have their goalkeeping position sorted but still have a lot of work to do to get the other end of the pitch right before the season starts at Sheffield Wednesday on 30 July.

