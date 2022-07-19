Last updated on .From the section Women's Euro 2022

Martin Sjogren had been Norway women's head coach since 2016

Norway women's head coach Martin Sjogren and assistant Anders Jacobson have resigned after their team failed to make the Euro 2022 knockout stages.

The two-time winners went out at the group stage for the second European Women's Championship in a row.

Although they beat Northern Ireland, they lost 8-0 to England and finished with a 1-0 defeat to Austria.

Sjogren had been in charge of the women's national team for more than five years.

An agreement was in place to evaluate progress after the tournament and the two coaches have been paid up to the end of their contract in August 2023.

"The expectations before this championship were clear and we had high ambitions to go far," Sjogren said in a statement.

"When the results did not match the expectations, the natural solution is that we now go our separate ways."

The Norwegian Football Federation hopes to appoint a new coach before September's 2023 World Cup qualifiers against Belgium and Albania.