Last updated on .From the section Middlesbrough

Zack Steffen has won 29 caps for the United States and made nine appearances for Manchester City last season

Middlesbrough have signed United States international goalkeeper Zack Steffen on a season-long loan from Premier League champions Manchester City.

The 27-year-old joined City from Columbus Crew in 2019 and signed a new four-year contract in November 2021.

He has made 21 senior appearances for City and spent time on loan at Fortuna Dusseldorf in the 2019-20 season.

"I think it's a big coup for us and so I'm delighted we've brought Zack in," Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder said.

"We knew we had to improve the goalkeeping department. We brought in Liam Roberts and now we're adding Zack who has just signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with Man City.

"Man City don't hand out four-and-a-half-year contracts if they don't think anything of them."

Steffen made nine appearances for City last season and has moved to cement his position in the United States World Cup squad, with Ederson the number one at the Etihad Stadium.

"Everyone knows his situation, he needed to play because of the World Cup," Wilder added.

"He had an agreement with Man City, but he could have easily stayed there and sat comfortably as their number two. He wanted to go out and he's agreed to come here."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.