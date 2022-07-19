Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Lucy Watson has been capped by England from under-17 to under-19 level

Women's Super League champions Chelsea have signed winger Lucy Watson from Sheffield United on a two-year deal.

Watson, 18, scored eight goals in 22 Championship matches for the Blades last season.

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes says the teenager will initially be sent out on loan to aid her development.

"Lucy is one of the best young attacking players in the country, so we are delighted that she has joined the club," said Hayes.