Sonny Perkins made his Premier League debut as a replacement for West Ham against Leeds at London Stadium in 2021-22

Leeds have signed teenage forward Sonny Perkins on a three-year deal following his exit from West Ham this summer.

Perkins, 18, made his Premier League debut for the Hammers against Leeds in January 2022.

The Hammers had expressed their "disappointment" in his departure and said an approach by another team had influenced Perkins' decision.

He becomes Leeds' seventh signing of the summer and will initially join up with their under-21s side,

Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, Marc Roca, Darko Gyabi, Tyler Adams and Luis Sinisterra have also joined the Elland Road club after they avoided relegation on the final day last season.

Perkins began his youth career with Leyton Orient before joining the West Ham academy at under-14 level in 2019.

He scored 10 times in 20 Premier League 2 matches last season.