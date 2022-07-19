Close menu

Adam Masina: Watford full-back joins Udinese for undisclosed fee

Adam Masina made 16 appearances for Watford during the 2021-22 season

Watford left-back Adam Masina has moved to Italian club Udinese for an undisclosed fee.

The 28-year-old has agreed a three-year contract with Udinese, who finished 12th in Serie A last season.

He joined the Hornets from Bologna in 2018 and scored three goals in 90 league and cup appearances.

Masina played for Italy at under-21 level before switching to Morocco, the country of his birth, and he has so far won 16 international caps.

