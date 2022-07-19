Last updated on .From the section Burton Albion

Joe Powell (centre) scored his most recent Burton goal in a 2-1 win over Bolton in February

Burton Albion midfielder Joe Powell has signed a new two-year contract with the League One club.

The 23-year-old made 38 appearances last season, scoring four goals, all in games that the Brewers won.

He began his career at West Ham and had a loan spell with Northampton Town before joining Burton in January 2020.

"A few options came up and I've wanted to do myself the justice to assess them, but ultimately this is the best place for me to be," he said.

Powell won the club's goal of the season award in 2020-21 for a 40-yard effort against Portsmouth.