Jamie Allen (right) has played in the National League for Southport, Dover and Halifax

Halifax Town forward Jamie Allen has joined the cast of ITV reality show Love Island.

The 27-year-old Montserrat international scored one goal in 24 appearances for the National League side last season.

The Shaymen said in a tweet external-link that Allen had "made his intentions clear that the opportunity is very important to him".

He is the second sportsman to feature on this year's show, after Castleford Tigers forward Jacques O'Neill.

The series finishes on Monday, 1 August, five days before Halifax play their first game of the season at Barnet.

Last month Allen signed a new deal with the club, who say they will "review the matter" when he comes back.

O'Neill, 23, left the programme earlier this month and it remains unknown whether he will return to the Super League side.