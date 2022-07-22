Last updated on .From the section Brighton

Cucurella was voted Brighton's player of the season last term

Brighton have rejected a £30m bid from Manchester City for left-back Marc Cucurella.

The 24-year-old Spain international signed a five-year deal with the south coast side when he joined from La Liga club Getafe last summer.

Brighton sold midfielder Yves Bissouma in a £30m deal last month and are under no pressure to make further sales.

They privately regard City's offer as well short of what they would be prepared to do business at.

A Barcelona academy graduate, Cucurella has one senior cap for Spain and played for the under-23 side that won silver at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

City have already signed Kalvin Phillips and Erling Haaland ahead of their attempt to secure a third successive Premier League title.

However, selling Oleklsandr Zinchenko to Arsenal for £30m does leave them short of left-back options.