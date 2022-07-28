Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Harry Darling: Summer signing targets Premier League with Swansea City

New season, fresh start. And for Harry Darling, a new club and new division.

It was not that long ago Swansea City's £1.4m summer signing was playing schoolboy football with his mates for a non-league club.

Now, having shone in League Two and then League One, Darling has the chance to test himself in the Championship.

The man who signed Darling at MK Dons and again at Swansea, Russell Martin, is convinced the defender has the tools required to reach the Premier League.

"That's obviously nice to hear," Darling says with a smile.

"Hopefully I can help Swansea get to the Premier League."

Darling's first task is to prove he is good enough for the second tier.

He did not think he would make it this far when he left Cambridge United as a teenager, having become disillusioned after a succession of injuries.

Darling was 14 when he dropped out of a professional youth set-up and joined Newmarket Town.

"I couldn't tell you [what division they were in] - it was just a local league around Cambridge," Darling says.

"I had loads of injuries and wasn't enjoying football anymore so I decided to leave [Cambridge] and play with my mates, to enjoy football again.

"I went to Newmarket and started doing really well and that led back to Cambridge."

Even when he returned to the Abbey Stadium at 16, Darling was initially a fringe figure.

He was given the chance to join the so-called shadow scholars, who he remembers did "more of the educational side than football".

It was following a game against Cambridge's fully fledged scholars that Darling switched sides, after coaching staff recognised his potential.

Within a year he was training with the first team. By November 2016 - three months after his 17th birthday - he had a senior appearance to his name.

Come January 2021, he had played 73 times for Cambridge, who were top of League Two at the time. Martin, then MK Dons boss, had seen enough to give him a chance in League One.

So swiftly did Darling settle at his new club that he was named MK Dons' young player of the season four months later.

Harry Darling agreed a three-year Swansea deal when he joined the club in June

Martin's move to Swansea last August was a disappointment for Darling, yet his ascent continued.

After the 22-year-old was named in 2021-22's League One team of the season, it became apparent he would leave Stadium MK too.

There were stories this summer suggesting Chelsea and Brighton were interested, while Sheffield United were heavily linked and Burnley made a late push for Darling's signature.

But the player was determined to be reunited with Martin.

"There were a few other options, but I know how Russ works," Darling says. "That made it an easy decision. To feel wanted is so good for me and for my confidence."

As a centre-back, Darling's primary task this season will be to make Martin's team a more formidable proposition defensively.

When they got things right last season, Swansea did not look like conceding, thanks in no small part to their ability to control matches by controlling the ball.

But too often in Martin's maiden campaign in Wales, when Swansea came under the kind of pressure the Championship inevitably brings, they were undone by vulnerability at the back.

The hope is that Darling, along with his fellow summer recruits, will help change all that - though as last Saturday's own goal at Charlton proved, it is not an easy fix given Swansea's bold tactical approach.

Harry Darling made 72 appearances at MK Dons, scoring 10 goals

Darling's ambitions are not limited to feats in his own penalty box. He scored a remarkable 10 goals for MK Dons last season, including one cool finish at the end of a storming run from his own half.

"I have always backed myself as a striker," he says with another grin.

"I have always enjoyed being up there and hopefully I can score a few this year. I think last year from set-pieces wasn't the biggest strength, so hopefully I can chip in and help the team."

After successive play-off campaigns, Swansea ended last season in 15th.

Martin oversaw a shift in style - with Swansea returning to the kind of possession game which became their trademark after Roberto Martinez took charge 15 years ago - as well as a number of changes in the playing squad.

There was an acceptance that 2021-22 would be a year of transition, but Martin will hope for progress in the upcoming campaign.

Darling is set for his competitive debut at Rotherham United this Saturday.

When talk turns to Swansea's aims going into the season, the new man is unequivocal.

"We want to get promoted, it's as simple as that," Darling says.

"We want to play our way, win matches our way, but the main aim is to get back to the Premier League."