Leon Britton briefly served as Swansea's caretaker manager in the 2017-18 season

Leon Britton has stepped down from his player mentor role with Swansea City's development squad.

Club legend Britton, 39, made more than 500 appearances across 16 years as a Swansea player.

He also had a spell as Swansea's sporting director before taking a break from football, then returning to work with the under-23s in October 2021.

"I'm naturally disappointed to be stepping down from this role," Britton told the club's website.

"But I want to spend more quality time with my family and step away from a football environment, which is always so demanding and time consuming.

"Football has been my life for the best part of 30-odd years and I feel it is the right time to focus on the things that are most important in my life.

"I'd like to thank the club for giving me the opportunity, and I will be keeping in touch with everyone and I hope I can come back in some capacity sometime in the future."

Britton's departure comes amid a reshuffle within the Swansea academy set-up, with Kristian O'Leary leaving his role as under-23 boss to join Russell Martin's first-team staff.

The Championship club are also close to appointing a new academy boss.