Len Johnrose speaks with the aid of a voice bank using recordings of his voice made after he was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2017

It is just over five years since Len Johnrose was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND).

The former Burnley, Blackburn Rovers and Swansea City midfielder has lived with the debilitating illness and has gradually deteriorated since then.

But, as the 52-year-old sits at home speaking through the aid of a gridpad, a device which is programmed with recordings of his own voice and also allows him to control his television and lights, how is he now?

"I'm not too bad actually. I keep expecting to suddenly hit the wall but I feel pretty good," he told BBC Radio Lancashire.

Johnrose banked his voice before his symptoms progressed and the technology is remarkable, allowing him to converse via a screen which then plays what he has to say.

"Those who know me know how important it is for me to be heard. For a while that was really difficult," he continued.

"You only record a few words and the technology does the rest. The advances in the technology mean it can now be done much faster.

"I did it in about 40 minutes and obviously hoped I'd never need it."

'I'm aware I might die at any time'

Johnrose opened up about his diagnosis to BBC Radio Lancashire in 2018, a year after finding out. He spoke about the harsh reality of the disease, and the gravity of being told how debilitating it is.

Today, things have moved on and he is now confined to a wheelchair. He has, however, retained his sense of humour.

"I'm certainly aware of little changes, mainly to do with movements and getting comfortable. But I really think I've been comparatively fortunate," he said.

"My mind is as positive as ever. I'm still aware that I might die at any time. But that would be the case irrespective of having MND. So yes, things have changed. But I don't really think about them.

"I'm more concerned with the constant saliva and constant constipation - but there you go, could be worse."

Football can be a bittersweet thing to enjoy, not least for someone like Johnrose, who had an illustrious career across the Football League.

But, with four of Lancashire's clubs congregating in the Championship this season - Preston and Blackpool are also in the second tier alongside his former sides Burnley and Blackburn - is he looking forward to the upcoming season?

"I actually can't believe I'm saying this but I really can't wait," he added. "That's what mental health issues have done to me. I actually started watching and enjoying football and now even miss it.

"So as gutted as I was to see Burnley relegated [from the Premier League], it's made things more interesting."