Eoin Toal has previously captained Derry City and Northern Ireland Under-21s

Bolton Wanderers have signed defender Eoin Toal on a three-year deal from League of Ireland Premier Division side Derry City, for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old helped Derry reach the Europa Conference League qualifiers with a fourth-placed finish last term.

He has also made 20 appearances for the club this season, helping them to second place in the division.

"He's got good versatility and we feel we can improve him, and he will get time to settle," boss Ian Evatt said.