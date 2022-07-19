Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Maya Le Tissier made 58 Women's Super League appearances for Brighton in four seasons

Manchester United have signed defender Maya Le Tissier from Brighton on a deal until the end of 2024-25 season.

The 20-year-old leaves Brighton after four seasons as United agreed to meet her release clause.

"It's very special for me to come to a club like Manchester United," said Le Tissier, who attracted interest from both Manchester City and Chelsea.

She broke the record for the most appearances by a teenager in the Women's Super League last season.

"Today is a very proud moment for me and I can't wait to pull on the famous red shirt," added Le Tissier.

"The ambition and values of the club suit me as a person and it's a very exciting project here, that I want to be a part of."

The Guernsey-born player, who has represented England at under-23 level, played all 22 WSL matches in each of the last two seasons for Brighton.

United manager Marc Skinner said: "The recruitment of Maya to Manchester United is a continued sign of this football club's ambition.

"Maya is a player that we have been monitoring for a while and, as expected, she is developing into one of the brightest young players in the country. "

Le Tissier could be seen as a long-term replacement for Spanish defender Ona Batlle, who has attracted heavy interest from Barcelona and whose contract runs out next year.

Brighton boss Hope Powell said it was a "privilege" to play a role in Le Tissier's development.

"Maya is one of the best young players in the WSL and we're really sorry to see her go," added Powell.