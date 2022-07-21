Last updated on .From the section Women's Euro 2022

Women's Euro 2022 - Sweden v Belgium Date: Friday, 22 July Venue: Leigh Sports Village Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC Two & BBC Sport website, listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, live text coverage on the BBC Sport website

Sweden defenders Hanna Glas and Emma Kullberg are doubts for Sweden's Euro 2022 quarter-final against Belgium - the winners of which will face England.

Glas and Kullberg both tested positive for Covid on Wednesday.

Veteran midfielder Caroline Seger, Sweden's most-capped player, has been out with a heel injury, but could return for Friday's game.

Jonna Andersson, meanwhile, was absent from Thursday's training session with mild cold symptoms.

When asked if either Glas or Kullberg had since tested negative, Sweden head coach Peter Gerhardsson said: "I'm not going to answer that question.

"I don't want to give Belgium any advantages before a game in the quarter-final."

Three players and a coach took part in a separate training session after the main squad.

Friday's quarter-final will be Belgium's first taste of knockout football, with this being only the second major tournament they have competed in.

The Red Flames were knocked out in the groups back in 2017, but made it through this time around after beating Italy in their last game.

They lost 2-1 to France and drew with Iceland in their other matches.

Sweden are the top-ranked side in the tournament, but they won't be taking their opposition lightly.

"Their result against France was very impressive," Sweden midfielder Nathalie Bjorn said.

"We have had trouble in the past unlocking defences that play deep so we're going to have to see how the game develops. It's a tough team to face and they're very compact."

Sweden were unbeaten in the group stages, beating Switzerland and Portugal and drawing with the Netherlands.

"Sweden are the most likely of the eight quarter-finalists to progress to the last four according to Gracenote, which estimates an 80% chance of the world number two knocking out Belgium [ranked 19 in the world]," Simon Gleave, head of sports analysis at Nielsen Gracenote, said.

Gerhardsson's side were bronze medallists at the 2019 World Cup and runners-up at last summer's Olympics.

They suffered a penalty shootout defeat by Canada in the Olympic final, and hope this time to secure their first piece of major silverware since winning the Euros in 1984.

The winner of the game will play England in the semi-finals at Bramall Lane next Tuesday, 26 July.